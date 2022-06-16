Father’s Day Gifts that will make your Dad smile

Father’s Day is around the corner and most of us can agree that getting your father a unique gift can be a real challenge sometimes. Picking a gift for someone who has provided for you all your life can be as tough as it gets. If that’s the case with you too, we have compiled a list of timeless—and just-elevated-enough!— gift options that won’t set you back a fortune and yet bring a smile to your father’s face.

Tunez E30

E30 comes with a 380mAh polymer lithium battery with 200 hours of standby and Up to 22 hours at 60% volume of music playtime. The earbuds can work between 10-15meter and support HSP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP. With a promising talk time of up to 24 hours with a charge of 50mins for earbuds and 1.5hours for the case. It is compatible with both IOS & Android. It comes in Black & White colour. It is CE & RoSh certified, and its USPs are- Built for Hustle, IPX 5 Sweat & Water Resistant, 35gms lightweight, 10mm Dynamic drive speaker for Crystal clear sound.

Battery Life: 22 hours

Charging Time: 1.5 hours

Talk time: 24 hours

Govo Gobubs 920

The Govo Gobuds 920 also features a TWS design. It promises to offer extra bass for a deep, punchy music experience. It comes with a deep 3D stereo surround crystal clear experience from 20Hz to 20,000Hz. It also supports Voice Assistant. It offers a 30-hour battery life and promises to offer 1.5 hours of playback. Price INR: 2,499/-

Battery life: 30 Hours

Charging Time: 1.5 hour

pTron Bassbuds

The pTron Bassbud Jade Edition is equipped with a 13mm dynamic driver and super bass tone for a good sound experience. It can last up to 17 hours on a single charge and is equipped with the Warp Charge feature that can provide 40 hours of music playback with just 1.5 hours of charging. It offers a 100ms low-latency mode for gaming. Price INR: 1,399/-

Battery life: 40 Hours

Charging time: 1.5 Hour

Warranty: 1 Year

TAGG Rogue 100GT

The TAGG Rogue 100GT features QwikPair Technology makes it easier to connect the earbuds to your smartphone as soon as you open the case lid and a 10mm sound driver that is capable of producing great bass. It gives 20 hours of total playback. If you are in a hurry, you can also charge it for 10 minutes and enjoy 3 hours of music playback. It comes with magnetic fast pair technology which lets the earbuds connect when not in use. Price INR: 1,299/-

Battery life: 20 Hours

Charging time: 1-2 hours

Warranty: 1 Year

WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC

The WeCool Moonwalk M2 ENC features the company’s off-axis magnetic technology that tunnels the sound directly into the ear canal. It comes with noise-isolating aerospace-grade AL drivers tuned for bass audio and an enhanced isolating experience. It features built-in micro woofers that produce deep bass. It is powered with Ultra-Low Latency with Dedicated Gaming Mode

Battery Life: 48 hours

Charging Time: 1-1.5 hours

Warranty: 1 year

For fathers, the best gift might be simply good quality time spent together, however, there is always something that he wants but never admits. It is time to reward your father for all the major and negligible things he does wholeheartedly. This fathers day surprise your dads with these classic gifts to enrich his personality and add a touch of charm to his appearance.