Fashion statement from homegrown brand PLAY; teases its latest stunning fashion smartwatch; PLAYFIT SLIM2C

India’s leading manufacturer of smart, durable, and affordable AioT products, PLAY, is all set to launch its latest fashion smartwatch soon. Updated by PLAY, the latest wearable product has been designed and also manufactured in India. The new, yetto-launched fashion smartwatch shall sport a 1.3” circular dial with a super bright and rich IPS display resolution making up for an all-round visibility of the watch display.

Having seen the new smartwatch, we can assure that the Indian consumers are bound for a fashion treat. Designed in line with the taste of contemporary Indian consumers, this fashion smartwatch design has been kept striking alluring and fashionable yet different from the multiple smartwatch models being launched in India by other competing brands. The design is a blend of traditional looks and modern features to give users a minimalistic yet chic feel while wearing. Despite its slim and sleek design, it’s a true powerhouse with an IP67 rating and should offer a PLAYtime of approximately 5 days.

The smartwatch comes with ultra-modern fitness monitoring features like real-time notifications about heart rate, blood-oxygen (SPO2), blood pressure, sedentary alert, pedometer and sleep monitoring tools to complement the fitness regime of users. It will also be available in two colour variants and is likely to be priced under 5000 and be launching on 22nd of November.