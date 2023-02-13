EZVIZ introduces the next generation of innovation with battery cameras – EB3 and CB3

EZVIZ, a global smart home security company, has strengthened their security product range by introducing – EZVIZ EB3 & EZVIZ CB3, as part of their standalone smart home battery camera segment.

Built with finest innovation, the newly launched products by EZVIZ are designed to be environment friendly with a wide range of features such as – Smart human motion detection based on local, built-in algorithm, Weatherproof Design, Smart Integration with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa, Color Night Vision, Two-Way Talk, Active Defence with Siren and Strobe Light, Customizable Voice Alerts.

Each of these products are meticulously designed and are set to offer unparalleled security experience. EZVIZ EB3 & EZVIZ CB3 cameras are incredibly simple to operate and offer strong performance for outdoor security with 2K and 1080p resolution, respectively. They come equipped with a 5200 mAh rechargeable battery that may operate steadily for up to 120 days on a single charge. Furthermore, a solar charging panel will be soon available that will help keep the camera charged for longer durations. However, this is subject to use and will thus allow 40 triggers per day as per motion detection. Hence, the cameras can practically travel anyplace close to the users’ home such as residential surroundings or the neighbourhood, without any complicated wiring or high installation costs.

Additionally, these battery cameras offer up to 15 metres of far-reaching colour night vision, where users may select between the colour mode and the infrared mode according to their preferences. Furthermore, the PIR sensor and person shape detection algorithm enables it to differentiate between people and running pets or other moving objects. Users can also secure their recorded moments on a local microSD card of up to 256GB, or enjoy extra data protection by subscribing to EZVIZ CloudPlay for fully encrypted cloud storage. Any household that requires an additional layer of security can turn to either of these readily available solutions.

Commenting on the launch of these new products, Mr. Bipin Gupta, Product Manager, EZVIZ said, – “Our endeavour has always been to deliver unparalleled home security offerings that are curated as per the needs and demands of the customers. With a vision to build products that are both technologically advanced and environmentally sustainable, we are pleased to announce EB3 & CB3 as part of our recent product showcase. We are hopeful that these new battery cameras will surpass the expectations of the customers and provide a well-rounded experience and effectively satisfy their needs.”

EZVIZ EB3 – In the box-

EB3 Camera, Screw Base, USB Cable, Mounting plate, Drill Template, Screw Kit, Regulatory Information, Quick Start Guide

EZVIZ CB3 – In the box-

CB3 Camera, Screw Base, USB Cable, Mounting plate, Drill Template, Screw Kit, Regulatory Information, Quick Start Guide

EZVIZ EB3 & CB3 battery cameras are priced MRP Rs 8000/-

Available in – Offline & Online