There is just too much that you can do with your Android phone if you have downloaded all the right apps. Imagine tracking your calories, making swift money transfers, keeping in touch with old friends, overseeing weather reports, editing pictures, downloading or streaming your favorite movies, and being able to scan important documents if need be simply by using your smartphone.

That’s a lot to grasp, right? Well, it is possible if you have an epic collection of apps and we are here to tell you about all the amazing ones that you should download right away.

CamScanner

First things first, it is extremely important nowadays to have access to the tools that let you convert paper documents to digital form for easy sharing via email or Whatsapp.

CamScanner allows for quick scanning and digitization. In fact, it has in-built features to enhance the quality of the document even if your phone’s camera isn’t up to the task.

You can use the basic version on a free trial but eventually, it would cost you $5 per month after subscription.

Venmo

Venmo is an amazing money transfer app to send and receive funds from your friends or family members within seconds.

You can sign-up with Venmo with just your email ID and contact information. It accepts funds directly from linked bank accounts and allows you to withdraw money via app or debit card.

All in all, if you are into peer-to-peer digital payment applications then Venmo is a must-have!

Moneylion

We all need a back for a rainy day.

If your savings aren’t enough to deal with financial emergencies then it is a smart move to be aware of cash advance apps or mobile apps that let you borrow small amounts of money instantly.

Moneylion is one such option that lets you loan on easy and flexible terms. If it does suit your needs, you can also look for alternatives and choose another app.

Evernote

It is also handy to have an app that lets you scribble important notes or reminders. Evernote allows you to organize documents, write down important information, label different categories, and make it all easily accessible across multiple devices.

The best part is that there is a completely free version of the app available on the Playstore. You can, however, buy a premium account with $5 per month charges.

SwiftKey

If you are into writing long paragraphs or scribbling lengthy notes on the phone then the performance of the in-built Android keyboard may not be enough.

Alternatively, SwiftKey upgrades the texting capacity by introducing more intelligent autocorrections, text prediction, and speedy texting.

On the fun side, SwiftKey provides emojis and interesting GIFs and supports different languages as well. You can play around with color themes and fonts to spice up the keyboard’s appearance.

Plex

Plex hosts a large collection of movies, TV shows, photos, and music that you can stream on your Android device. You can also choose to buy any content and download it to the hard drive.

However, for premium access, you have to sign-up for a Plex Pass subscription for $5 for a month. Additionally, you need a pretty good internet connection to avoid buffering issues with the videos.

Nova Launcher

An edge that Android has over the iPhone is that it lets you customize the look of your homepage pixel by pixel. You can design a completely new skin for your phone and re-do everything from screen layout to the appearance of the individual app.

Nova Launcher is the app you need for this task. It lets you add icons, change their outlook, use different label settings, and introduce interesting labels for the icons as well. If you decide to buy the premium upgrade, it would improve the visuals even more!