Experience the ultimate sound freedom with new SRS-XB100 compact wireless speaker

Sony today announced the new SRS-XB100 , a small wireless speaker that packs a powerful, clear sound. Whether you are hosting an epic party or enjoying your favourite movie or TV show, this speaker provides a powerful, room-filling sound, whatever you are listening to and wherever you are listening from.

1. SRS-XB100 , a small wireless speaker that packs a powerful and clear sound

The SRS-XB100 speaker is everything you need for life on the move. The speaker includes a passive radiator for powerful sound and offers clear sound even at high volumes thanks to the off-centre diaphragm. Don’t be fooled by its compact shape, this little speaker packs an impressive wide spreading sound. The Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound in any space, with its DSP technology. It is compatible with a second speaker for stereo sound.

2. Experience sound that knows no limits with the SRS-XB100 and its Sound Diffusion Processor

Designed to elevate your listening experience, this advanced technology expands sound far and wide, filling your space with immersive audio. With the Sound Diffusion Processor, every corner of the room becomes a stage, as the speakers project sound in multiple directions, ensuring that you do not miss a single note or nuance. Whether you are hosting a gathering or simply enjoying your favorite music at home, the expanded sound coverage creates a captivating atmosphere, enveloping you in a sea of rich, detailed audio. Prepare to be amazed as the SRS-XB100 and its Sound Diffusion Processor transport you into a world where sound knows no boundaries.

3. Featuring a IP67 rating, SRS-XB100 has a waterproof and dustproof design that ensures durability and protection in any environment

The SRS-XB100 has up to 16 hours of battery life, is waterproof and dustproof with an IP67 rating and comes with a durable exterior and multi-way strap so it’s perfect for life on the go. Take it to the pool, river or park, and you can listen to your music while you and your friends enjoy the sun.

4. Never let the music fade away with the SRS-XB100 wireless speakers, boasting an impressive battery life of up to 16 hours

The SRS-XB100 has up to 16 hours of battery life, whether you are on a road trip, spending a day at the beach, or simply enjoying music at home, this long-lasting battery ensures that your audio experience remains uninterrupted. With the convenience of a battery life indicator, you can easily keep track of the remaining power, allowing you to plan your entertainment accordingly. The SRS-XB100 empowers you to immerse yourself in music for extended periods, making it the perfect companion for all-day adventures or even a relaxing evening at home. The SRS- XB100 can be charged with the USB Type-C port.

5. Featuring a compact and portable design along with a versatile strap for easy carrying and convenience

Designed with portability in mind, the SRS-XB100 wireless speakers feature a compact and lightweight design that allows you to take your music wherever you go. The speakers are built to be easily carried in a bag or backpack, ensuring convenience and mobility. Additionally, the versatile strap included with the speakers offers multiple ways to carry and secure them, providing flexibility for different usage scenarios. Whether you prefer to hang the speakers on a hook, sling them over your shoulder, or attach them to your bike, the strap allows you to personalize how you transport and display your speakers.

6. Double the audio impact with the SRS-XB100 wireless speakers by connecting a second speaker for an immersive stereo sound experience

SRS-XB100 offers the option to connect a second speaker for enhanced stereo sound. By linking two speakers together, you can create a dynamic audio setup that fills your space with immersive, room-filling sound. Whether you’re hosting a party, enjoying a movie night, or simply want to elevate your music listening experience, the ability to use two speakers in stereo mode provides a wider soundstage, more separation between left and right channels, and an overall richer and more immersive audio experience. With the SRS-XB100 ‘s compatibility for pairing with a second speaker, you can enjoy an enhanced audio journey that truly brings your music to life.

7. With the SRS-XB100 wireless speakers, enjoying your favorite music is effortless thanks to its seamless Bluetooth connectivity.

Simply pair your Bluetooth-enabled device, such as a smartphone or tablet, with the speakers, and you will be ready to stream your music wirelessly. Whether you are at home, in the park, or on the go, you can easily connect and enjoy your music without the hassle of tangled cables or complicated setups. Bluetooth technology allows for a reliable and stable wireless connection, ensuring that you can stream your music with ease and convenience.

8. Equipped with a microphone and advanced echo cancelling technology, SRS-XB100 ensures crystal-clear communication during hands-free calls

Whether you are at home or out and about, the built-in microphone lets you enjoy hands-free calling straight through your speaker. And you can count on better, clearer calls with Echo Cancelling, which allows two people to talk at the same time without cutting off either of them. The speaker is also equipped with a microphone, ensuring crystal-clear communication during hands-free calls. With this innovative technology, background noise and echoes are effectively suppressed, allowing your voice to be transmitted with exceptional clarity. Whether you are taking a call in a bustling environment or speaking from a distance, the echo cancelling technology actively eliminates any unwanted reverberations, delivering a smooth and natural conversation experience.

9. Designed with keeping the environment in mind

Sony products are designed not only to pursue sound quality, but also to consider the environment. The SRS-XB100 body and strap are partially made from recycled plastic materials10. This reflects how Sony strives to reduce the environmental impact of our products.

Pricing and Availability:

SRS-XB100 speaker will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website in India from 20th July 2023 onwards.