Experience the Next Level of Mobile Connectivity with Infinix Hot 30 5G, Available on Flipkart from Today

Continuing its streak of bringing stellar experiences to its users, Infinix is all set to redefine connectivity with its latest offering, the Infinix Hot 30 5G. The cutting-edge device, priced competitively at INR 11,499 and INR 12,499 for 8(4GB + 4GB Virtual)+ 128 GB and 16(8GB+ 8GB Virtual) +128 GB respectively, brings together an array of impressive features and advancements, providing users with a seamless and enhanced mobile experience. Boasting a stunning 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, the device offers an immersive visual experience, allowing users to enjoy vibrant colors and smooth animations like never before.

Powering the Hot 30 5G is the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G Octa Core Processor, delivering users can enjoy increased storage space and improved system responsiveness. The device also features UFS 2 memory, offering three times faster storage speed for enhanced data transfer and app loading times.

One of the standout features of the Hot 30 5G is its exceptional camera capabilities. Equipped with a 50MP Dual AI camera and Quad Flash for Pro Camera Modes, the smartphone enables users to capture breathtaking photos with incredible detail and clarity. The device also features an 8MP AI selfie camera with Dual Flash, allowing users to take stunning beauty and portrait shots in any lighting condition.

To ensure uninterrupted usage throughout the day, the Infinix Hot 30 5G is equipped with a massive 6000mAh battery, providing 20% extra capacity compared to its predecessor. This enables users to enjoy extended hours of browsing, streaming, gaming, and more, without the need for frequent recharging. The device supports Type-C Fast Charging, which juices up the smartphone quickly.

The Hot 30 5G features a premium PMMA material, which not only enhances its durability but also provides a sleek and stylish look in glass and leather finish. The device runs on the latest Android 13 operating system, offering an optimized and user-friendly interface. Infinix has also incorporated NFC technology into the Hot 30 5G, allowing users to conveniently make contactless payments through Tap & Pay functionality. With an IP53 splash-proof rating, the device offers protection against water splashes and accidental spills, providing users with peace of mind.

Security features on the Hot 30 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and accurate and fast face unlock capabilities, ensuring secure access to the device’s contents. The device also comes with dual speakers featuring DTS technology, delivering immersive and cinematic audio for an enhanced entertainment experience.

The Infinix Hot 30 5G is available for purchase on Flipkart starting today.