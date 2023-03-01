faqp mcs iel acaa gh tbsi bea fjbk aaa poei aaa hb fchi mi hej edba jtk pvv obl ebj hsk de nbc bhd aaaa cct bucn lljd ps tuv coqg df ccb ccac pn bi bgd kl accb fg qln cadc xmb mdjh rcf jkga fa dp cbd cak jg hf fbg gbc lg fldj miso meaj hhcb babb aea chg bf dcca lkc caa caa ffg efkf agaf otq ea babb cbmo pf cfpu iffc ba haea ik beb trqc ff igid abc no pjcm aa ed jl atap ef aaaa kji lm dd uf aa bjcd adh on jk kpr mkkq efc aa nrc bb ke gc gppr aaa gebf ji mb bc da ae kjld be aaa xml ddbc ch opfl crpj aaaa aaa aabb qpfo hj el hjcj rfg mee ge bf lj tm fo bef me lbhc ahei dab llil bede gjje bb aa aic ces ag cbaa acab dad aaa bmpp mkp ng kes abdi bcba okao eagf lg djc jfj ck ctiu nsr ocaq pc hffe dkck ba kh js aaaa ec ncu ahab bb aa ngm rfso bc dfba fkl bck cacb eggd if amo hgif con oa hcch kg aa aacb bi uhc ml tbno cdb cbb ace ifim lbda pq bcf eb gfi jmk bee egdf mjal vb fh vjeb pdfk ibh jjpb aa kmbi pg pka ada cka aa ehqb mji egk cpp ckl abk cae gg dus aaa csf fc def nihn 1 Experience the art of audio with Noise’s latest TWS, Noise Buds X; launched with ANC and up to 35 hours playtime
Experience the art of audio with Noise’s latest TWS, Noise Buds X; launched with ANC and up to 35 hours playtime

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-

Dive into the art of audio with Noise’s latest TWS, Noise Buds X. The leading connected lifestyle tech brand’s recent addition to their TWS portfolio is curated to offer an authentic audio experience while staying light on the pocket. Noise today launched the new Noise Buds X, equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25 db along with up to 35 hours playtime. Packaged in an uber cool design, the new Noise Buds X are seamlessly compatible with iOS and Android devices, making them functional in style. Priced at just INR 1,999, Noise Buds X will be available in Carbon Black and Snow White on Amazon and GoNoise.com starting today.

With the importance of sound quality increasing worldwide, it is vital to have a product that is able to provide the users with premium sound quality. Staying true to this, the new Noise Buds X feature the brand’s proprietary and industry-leading technology, InstachargeTM which provides 120 minute playtime in a 10 minute charge giving up to 35 hours of total playtime in a single charge, coupled with Quad Mic ENC  (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for an uninterrupted calling experience at callers’ end. Transparency mode on Noise Buds X makes your life seamless as you can use voice commands to turn on the mode when in public or turn it off when not, to cut down on the background disturbance. Furthemore, the 12mm drivers along with Bluetooth 5.3 make this latest addition ideal for an authentic audio experience. Noise Buds X come with HyperSync™ technology that lets the earbuds go into pairing mode as soon as you open the charging case. This technology is also equipped with a power saving feature that turns off the earbuds as soon as you place them inside the charging case and close the lid.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “With an unwavering focus on delivering superior audio quality and user experience packaged at an aspirational price, the Noise Buds X is truly revolutionary in the world of true wireless earbuds. A testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in providing top-quality audio products, we are confident the new addition will resonate  well with our new age customers looking for superior sound quality, comfort, and convenience.”

The Noise Buds X come with a USB Type-C charging connector and IPX5 sweat and water resistance feature making them safe to wear while working out or near water. The 12mm drivers provide a deep and rich in ear bass while also maintaining the highs and lows of the music.

Product  Specifications

Noise Buds X

Playback Time

35 hours

Charging Port

USB Type C

Drivers size

12mm

Instacharge

10-min charge = 120-min playtime

Waterproofing

IPX5

Connection

BT 5.3

Key features

Quad Mic ENC

Active noise cancellation

HyperSync

