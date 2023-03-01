Experience the art of audio with Noise’s latest TWS, Noise Buds X; launched with ANC and up to 35 hours playtime

Dive into the art of audio with Noise’s latest TWS, Noise Buds X. The leading connected lifestyle tech brand’s recent addition to their TWS portfolio is curated to offer an authentic audio experience while staying light on the pocket. Noise today launched the new Noise Buds X, equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25 db along with up to 35 hours playtime. Packaged in an uber cool design, the new Noise Buds X are seamlessly compatible with iOS and Android devices, making them functional in style. Priced at just INR 1,999, Noise Buds X will be available in Carbon Black and Snow White on Amazon and GoNoise.com starting today.

With the importance of sound quality increasing worldwide, it is vital to have a product that is able to provide the users with premium sound quality. Staying true to this, the new Noise Buds X feature the brand’s proprietary and industry-leading technology, InstachargeTM which provides 120 minute playtime in a 10 minute charge giving up to 35 hours of total playtime in a single charge, coupled with Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for an uninterrupted calling experience at callers’ end. Transparency mode on Noise Buds X makes your life seamless as you can use voice commands to turn on the mode when in public or turn it off when not, to cut down on the background disturbance. Furthemore, the 12mm drivers along with Bluetooth 5.3 make this latest addition ideal for an authentic audio experience. Noise Buds X come with HyperSync™ technology that lets the earbuds go into pairing mode as soon as you open the charging case. This technology is also equipped with a power saving feature that turns off the earbuds as soon as you place them inside the charging case and close the lid.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “With an unwavering focus on delivering superior audio quality and user experience packaged at an aspirational price, the Noise Buds X is truly revolutionary in the world of true wireless earbuds. A testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in providing top-quality audio products, we are confident the new addition will resonate well with our new age customers looking for superior sound quality, comfort, and convenience.”

The Noise Buds X come with a USB Type-C charging connector and IPX5 sweat and water resistance feature making them safe to wear while working out or near water. The 12mm drivers provide a deep and rich in ear bass while also maintaining the highs and lows of the music.

Product Specifications

Noise Buds X