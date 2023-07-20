Experience Sony’s best-in-class customer service for cameras and lenses at the newly revamped Alpha Service Center in Bangalore

Sony India announces upgrade of its service center in Bangalore to Alpha Camera Body repair center to provide best-in-class customer service for camera body and lenses. With upgrade of this Alpha Service Center in Chandigarh, Sony has now expanded its footprint across 22 cities in India including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cochin, Trivandrum, Kozhikode, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Nagpur, Indore, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Bangalore.

Vishal Mathur, National Head of Customer Service at Sony India, said, “We have always strived to deliver the best services to our customers and this has led us to widen our service network across India. This expansion for Alpha Camera body and lens repairs facilities is a testament to the brand’s continued dedication to customer satisfaction”.

Sony India now has the widest service network of after sales support for Digital Imaging products with 8 service centers for lens repairs , 25 service centers for Alpha Camera Body repair across 22 cities, 40+ service centers which can offer basic services like CCD Imager cleaning and firmware updates and 220+ collection centers pan India.

Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India, said, “By supporting and assisting partners in local markets, Sony aims to ensure customers receive exceptional service and satisfaction along with quicker and faster turnaround at all outlets across the country. The new service centers will offer customers a seamless experience across multiple touch-points to provide a consistent brand experience that surpasses expectations.”

The service centers are equipped with necessary jigs and tools to deliver best quality repair of Alpha camera body, Camera Lens, Professional Cameras and other digital imaging products like Digital Still Cameras and Camcorders. Customers can also avail instant services for basic supports like CCD Imager cleaning and getting the latest firmware update to enjoy best performance from their products. The friendly customer care staff at these service centers will help customers to register their in-warranty products on Sony Alpha Community portal to enable them avail free of cost additional one year warranty on applicable products.

Sony India will soon roll out a free checkup camp at these service centers where customers can get CCD imager cleaning for maximum of three products and get the latest software version updated.