Experience premium line up of products at new reliance digital flagship store

LG Electronics (LG) today announced retail availability of the World’s only Rollable OLED TV, LG SIGNATURE OLED R & new range of SIDE BY SIDE Refrigerator in New Delhi at Reliance Digital flagship store. LG SIGNATURE OLED R is available exclusively at this store in South Ex-II, Delhi.

LG SIGNATURE OLED R is the very definition of exclusive; a masterpiece that will be appreciated by customers who demand the very best and can recognize the true value of game-changing innovation. Not just an exceptional feat of engineering and user-centric design, this TV is a work of art that will enhance any space and complement the lifestyle of uber-rich.

This state-of-the-art TV mesmerizes with its elegant, aesthetic and the smooth movement of its beautiful Rollable OLED screen. This is the ultimate aspirational product with each unit built to order for the most discerning customers.

LG SIGNATURE OLED R boasts a liquid smooth 65(165 cms) flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control to deliver supreme picture quality. Along with advanced hardware, the new TV also represents LG’s unrivalled ability to innovate and create new possibilities that directly contribute to consumer benefits. The R in the name not only signifies that the TV is rollable but also that the TV is revolutionary in the home entertainment space, redefining the relationship between a TV that can disappear from view with the touch of a button and the surrounding space.

LG’s exquisite creation liberates users from the limitations of the wall, enabling owners to curate their living environment without having to permanently set aside space for a large, black screen that is only useful when turned on. With the ability transform into three different viewing formats – Full View, Line View and Zero View – LG SIGNATURE OLED R expands the user experience in exciting, new ways because of the company’s mastery in OLED technology.

Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said “This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be, this unique TV delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market. The seamless marriage of technological and design innovation demonstrated in LG SIGNATURE OLED R is an unprecedented feat that genuinely deserves to be called a work of art and is a step forward in the future of Display Technology.”

Commenting on the launch, Hyoung Subji – Director- Home Appliances & Air Conditioners said, “At LG Electronics, we are committed to offering products based on consumer insights which make everyday life comfortable and healthy. Apart from functional usage, appliances are a lifestyle statement too and our product designers have introduced refreshing new-age designs across the range. Our new offering includes products with AI LG ThinQ® Technology. AI is the next frontier in technology which aims to make machines intelligent and adds comfort and convenience to consumer’s daily life. We are confident that our consumers will appreciate the new SIDE BY SIDE Refrigerator which will offer better and healthier lifestyle. We aim to further strengthen our market leadership with this product portfolio.”

The new range of Frost Free Refrigerators is equipped with E-micom, which allows the users to conveniently control the temperature settings without opening the door, significantly reducing the cold air loss. With the LG ThinQ, users can control key features and access the appliance remotely from anywhere. The latest LG refrigerators also come with Smart Learner powered by AI, which analyses the usage pattern of the refrigerator and optimizes cooling accordingly. With the help of various algorithms, the latest range of LG refrigerators monitors the hourly, daily and weekly data to deliver higher energy efficiency and long-lasting freshness for fruits and vegetables.

The new InstaView Side-By-Side Refrigerator now has a 23% Bigger InstaView Window for a wider view of what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass and it will illuminate the inside of the refrigerator – letting the users quickly access their favourite food & beverages. The New Dispenser with UVnanoTM keeps the nozzle of the dispenser clean regularly. It automatically reduces 99.99#% of bacteria from the water nozzle with UV Light so that users can get clean, fresh water every time.

The Frost Free Refrigerators also come equipped with an all-new powerful Hygiene Fresh air filter. As confirmed by TUV Rheinland, this latest technology not just eliminates up to 99.99#% of bacteria but also deodorizes and purifies the air inside. Further, the new refrigerators are packed with features such as DoorCooling+™ to ensure quicker cooling than a conventional system and prolonged freshness of the stored food items. LG’s exclusive DoorCooling+™ technology significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment with dedicated vents at the door side that allows effective cooling of the beverages kept on the door shelves.