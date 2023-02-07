Experience futuristic speed and performance with Infinix’s latest ZERO series

Get ready to witness a power shift that hasn’t been experienced before as Infinix amplifies its ZERO series with the launch of two new premium line ups, ZERO 5G 2023 and ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo. Expected to go live on Flipkart from February 11th, the refreshing new entrants in the 5G series makes way for futuristic speed and performance and are supported by 12 5G Bands, the maximum number of bands a smartphone in this segment has, along with high-end features.

To be introduced at launch prices worth at INR 17,999 and INR 19,999, the Zero 5G 2023 and Zero 5G 2023 Turbo comes with powerful Mediatek 5G Chipsets- Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 1080 respectively. With Dimensity 1080, The ZERO 2023 TURBO is the Fastest 5G Smartphone under the 20K price segment delivering an AnTuTu score* of 500K+.

Consumers can further avail additional discounts by exchanging their old smartphones (of any brand) on Flipkart worth INR 10K and above to get a Bump-up deal worth INR 1500 on ZERO 5G 2023 and INR 2000 on ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo. They can also purchase the devices on 6-month No-Cost EMI for all banks and Bajaj Finance Limited.

ZERO 5G 2023 ● The device is backed by Mediatek Dimensity 6nm 5G 920 processor for an amplified performance ● The 5G network will aggregate the association with the 4G network; 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and 5GHz Wi-Fi will increase network bandwidth and network speed ● Highly customized ultra-smooth 6.78″ FHD+ punch-hole display with 100% sRGB Color Gamut and 120 Hz Refresh Rate ● Multitasking experience ensured with up to 13GB* RAM (8GB +5GB of virtual RAM) and 128 GB of storage ● Classic Uni-Curve design for more harmonious visual experience ● Equipped with triple camera set up comprising 50MP main camera with 2MP depth lens and 2MP AI lens; 16 MP selfie camera ● Backed by a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery with 33W of super charging capability with a Type C cable ● Available at an introductory price of INR 17999; exchange Bump-up offer worth INR 1500 on smartphones (any brand) worth INR 10K and above ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo ● The device is backed by brand new Mediatek Dimensity 6nm 5G 1080 processor for an accelerated performance yet low power consumption ● The 5G network aggregates the association with the 4G network ● Highly customized ultra-smooth 6.78″ FHD+ punch-hole display with 100% sRGB Color Gamut and 120 Hz Refresh Rate ● Multitasking experience ensured with up to 256 GB of storage and 13GB* RAM (8GB +5GB of virtual RAM) ● Equipped with triple camera set up comprising 50MP main camera with 2MP depth lens and 2MP AI lens; 16 MP selfie camera ● Backed by a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery with 33W of super charging capability with a Type C cable ● Available at an introductory price of INR 19999; exchange Bump-up offer worth INR 2000 on smartphones (any brand) worth INR 10K and above 6 month No-Cost EMI option on both the smartphone for all banks & Bajaj Finance Limited

While 5G adoption is spreading over the world, the network’s transformative impact will drive more people to equip themselves with 5G smartphones in the coming years. Supported with 12 5G bands, the Zero 5G 2023 Turbo is poised to be 5G future ready and take the lead in terms of performance with its high-end features. The Zero 5G 2023 Turbo boasts a powerful combination of Mediatek Dimensity 1080 along with 256 GB storage makes it the fastest smartphone in the given price segment. We have also come up with a unique design feature with its Vegan leather finish that has levelled up our aesthetic game. Both the ZERO 5G 2023 and the ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo have been built to appease future demands. With our ongoing focus on building such cutting-edge portfolios driven by advanced processors, we might soon be able to promote the mainstream adoption of 5G devices in their next stage of evolution,” said Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India.

Revolutionary performance: The all-new ZERO 5G 2023 comes with a high-end Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G processor whereas the ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo is backed by the upgraded Mediatek Dimensity 1080 5G processor. Both the chipsets are based on 6nm architecture that ensures less power consumption and battery draining while using heavy files or gaming. Meanwhile, the CPU frequency of ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo has reached 2.6GHz, ensuring faster frequency and startup of the device.

Operating on the latest Android 12 with fast & fluid XOS 12 skin, both the devices promise users lag-free content consumption through an extended 13 GB RAM with 8GB RAM of external RAM and 5GB of virtual RAM. This improves the processing speed and accelerates performance during multiple functions and tasks. However, the ZERO 5G 2023 comes in a 128GB storage variant, whereas ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo features 256GB storage.

For enhanced security, the device features a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is not just for unlocking the smartphone but also for accepting calls, dismissing alarms and quick-start apps.

Ultra-smooth display and Classic design : Infinix’s newest entrants in the ZERO series boast a unique design inspired by the G2 curvature continuous standards used generally on luxury sports cars with a new camera arrangement and a more pleasant visual experience. The Zero 5G series comes in three color variants- Pearly White, Coral Orange, Submariner Black.

The ZERO 5G 2023 TURBO has premium vegan leather finish in its Coral Orange variant, which feels ultra-premium in touch & feel. Based on the design inspiration of “An abstract world beyond reality”, the devices embody the pinnacle of technology in an art form, bringing the power of the future in the hands of the users. They sport an immersive 6.78” FHD display with a whopping 120 Hz Refresh Rate and 360 Hz touch sampling rate, which make the interface energetic to deliver infinite possibilities and ensure seamless response while gaming or scrolling webpages, pictures and animations in apps. Users can adjust the customized colour tones in ten levels per their preferences.

The middle punch-hole display delivers a fluid viewing experience during binge-watching content with less eye fatigue.

Professional Camera experience: ZERO 5G 2023 series makes no compromises in maintaining the brand’s tradition of offering the best-in-class camera in the segment. Both ZERO 5G 2023 and ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo are equipped with a triple camera set-up, including a 50 MP camera with 2MP depth lens and a 2MP macro lens, allowing the devices to capture clear photos whether you are shooting landscapes, buildings or portraits. The camera set up comes with a colour enhancement mode that generates fuller colours while shooting landscapes or portraits automatically with the help of Auto Scene Detection. Meanwhile, the Super Night Mode allows the devices to capture sharp images and outlines even in low-light areas without distorting the details. Users can even capture different night photos in the same environment with various night filters.

The device also comes with a fully loaded video camera with multiple category-first features like Slow Motion video mode allowing users to capture high-quality videos at 960 FPS from the rear camera and even shoot like a director with the film mode. The devices come with various templates to make video creation much more effortless and editing more efficient, like professional camera holders.

For selfie lovers, the 16MP selfie camera will be a great choice to up their selfie game.

High-capacity Battery backup for the win : Say goodbye to battery anxiety as the new ZERO 5G 2023 and ZERO 5G 2023 Turbo comes equipped with a 5000mAh high-capacity battery sustains the power of the smartphone. This means users can enjoy their favourite video content, play games and listen to music for a longer time at a stretch. The battery is fully optimized by 33W Safe Fast Charge Technology to power you through the day. This gives the users freedom to do their favourite things, for as long as they want, without frequently recharging the phone.

Considering the customer-centric approach, Infinix has developed a robust network with 1186 service centres across 1000 towns in India, allowing users to access a responsive after-sales experience. Infinix devices come pre-installed with the Carlcare App that empowers users to locate their nearest service centre and indicates to them the availability of parts at the service centres.