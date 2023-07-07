Experience a smarter life with Xiaomi’s lineup for July: Redmi Buds 4 Active, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, Smart TV X Pro Series, and More!

Enter the world of a smarter life with an affordable range of Xiaomi & Redmi products. Transform your home into a smart home by bringing home the range of smart products which enhance your life in remarkable ways. With these smart devices you can control and automate various aspects of your home with ease. Xiaomi – Redmi bring convenience at your doorstep without compromising on quality.

1. Redmi Buds 4 Active

The most affordable ENC at your disposal. Redmi Buds 4 Active brings IPX4 sweat resistance. It showcases a vibrant design that perfectly matches the user’s unique style and personality. Featuring powerful 12mm Bass Pro drivers, these true Wireless Stereo earphones provide a captivating audio experience with deep, immersive bass that ignites excitement in the listener’s heart. Its remarkable battery life of up to 30 hours ensures uninterrupted entertainment for extended periods, making it an ideal companion for leisure activities. The advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation, equips it with delivering crystal-clear conversations even in noisy surroundings. The Redmi Buds 4 Active offers a perfect blend of style, immersive sound, and convenient features, making it a top choice for anyone seeking an exceptional wireless earphone experience.

Availability – MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 1,399*

2. Xiaomi TV Stick 4K

Introducing the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, the ultimate solution for an enhanced multimedia experience that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime. This compact and portable device brings the power of the smart Android TV™ system right to your displays. With Android TV™ 11, Xiaomi TV Stick 4K offers a simple yet immersive user interface, making it easy to navigate and discover a vast collection of entertainment options. Immerse yourself in over 400,000 movies and shows from your favourite apps, and with access to over 7000 apps from Google Play*. The possibilities are endless.Upgrade your viewing experience and embrace a smarter life with the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K

Availability – MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 4,999*

3. Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series 1.38m (55 inches)

Unleash the Magic of Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series: A Truly Intelligent Display

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series and witness the power of innovation. Equipped with a cutting-edge photoelectric sensor and Vivid Picture engine, this series offers a personalised viewing experience by dynamically adjusting screen brightness according to ambient light conditions. It’s a truly intelligent display that adapts to your surroundings. Get familiar with the audio and visual brilliance with support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, delivering stunning visuals and immersive soundscapes. With a powerful output of up to 40W, you’ll be transported into a world of cinematic entertainment. Not just a powerhouse in performance, the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series also boasts an attractive design. Its superior metal bezel-less construction adds a touch of elegance to any room. Plus, it comes with the latest PatchWall, powering unique features like Universal Search, Kids Mode, Live TV, and Smart Recommendations. Prepare to be amazed by the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series, this is where intelligence meets style.

Availability – MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 47,999*

4. Xiaomi 360 degree Home Security Camera 1080p 2i

Experience Unparalleled Safety and Peace of Mind with Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080p 2i. Safety is everyone’s priority and no one compromises in that. This advanced camera offers complete home protection with a 360° Vision and panoramic view, leaving no blind spots. Its dual motor head enables a full 360° horizontal standpoint and a 108° vertical view. Capture every detail with sharp and smooth video footage, thanks to its Wide Dynamic Range technology. The high-sensitivity image sensor ensures excellent performance in low-light conditions, highlighting colours and providing a sharper picture. Seamlessly integrate the camera into your smart home ecosystem by connecting it to Google Assistant or Alexa for convenient voice control. Trust Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080p 2i for unparalleled safety.

Availability – MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 2,799*

5. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro

Experience effortless and thorough home cleaning with the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro. Equipped with Next Gen Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) navigation and upgraded sensors, it efficiently cleans every corner of your house. With professional mopping mode 2.0 and customised room control, it offers exceptional cleaning convenience. The device features 12 multi-directional sensors, a high-end brushless motor, and maximum suction of 3000pa as well as 10,000 vibrations/min for powerful cleaning. It supports Sweeping & Mopping mode and Sweeping Only mode, with a 250 ml external tank and a 450 ml large dust box respectively. The intelligent water tank adjusts water levels and features outlet sensing technology. With a room mapping function and integration with the Mi Home app, users can partition rooms, create virtual walls, and set automated cleaning schedules. The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro is the ultimate autonomous home cleaning assistant.

Availability – MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 27,999*

6. Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer(3.5L)

We know that sometimes cooking delicious meals for families can be a challenge for mothers. With the Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer, moms can enjoy easy cooking that allows them to achieve ideal crispiness in the healthiest way possible, using just the right amount of oil or with no oil. The WiFi-enabled Smart Air Fryer includes Google Assistant integration and a wide temperature range. It provides healthy cooking with 90% less oil usage and can do more than just cook meals because of the dual-speed fan design. It can make yoghurt and defrost food, making it more than an air fryer. The 1500W heating capability provides rapid temperature increases and uniform heat distribution, reducing cooking time and encouraging healthy living. It’s your time to try a smarter cooking method by turning it on or off using Google Assistant

Availability – MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 6,499*

7. Xiaomi Smart Air purifier 4 Lite

Breathe in clean and healthy air with the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, a lifesaver in reducing indoor pollution and promoting better health. With a particle CADR of up to 360 m3/h and the ability to produce 6000 litres of purified air per minute, this air purifier is highly efficient. Its improved 360° all-around air intake ensures thorough purification for an entire room. Not only does it have a stylish design, but the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite also features an advanced True HEPA filter with anti-bacterial coating, effectively removing harmful elements from the air. It monitors PM2.5 levels, temperature, humidity, and offers convenient Wi-Fi connectivity. Experience a smart and healthy environment with app and voice control compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Prioritise your well-being by investing in the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite.

Availability – MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 9,999*

8. Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2i

Introducing the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i, an intelligent cleaning solution that combines technology and craftsmanship to revolutionise your home cleaning routine. With its 2-in-1 vacuum and mop combo, this sleek and compact device is perfect for households seeking a hassle-free cleaning experience. Equipped with high-precision sensors and a powerful suction of 2,200 pa, it effortlessly eliminates dirt and dust. The gyroscope and optical sensor aided navigation ensure efficient and accurate cleaning, while the specially designed Zig Zag cleaning pattern covers every corner of your home. With a large battery capacity and up to 100 minutes of runtime, it can easily clean areas of over 1200 sq ft. Control the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i remotely through the Xiaomi Home App and enjoy customizable cleaning schedules, adjustable modes, and voice activation with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Available on MI.com and Amazon.in for INR 41,999*. Upgrade your cleaning routine with the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2i today.

Availability – MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 16,999*

9. Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2

The Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 is the ultimate summer companion that guarantees your comfort and coolness. This high-quality fan with its powerful motor and adjustable height and angle, provides customised airflow to suit any room or situation. Weighing only 3 kg, it is highly portable, allowing for easy movement between spaces. The smooth and silent BLDC inverter motor, combined with dual fan blades, ensures a peaceful and undisturbed operation, thanks to Xiaomi’s exclusive Natural Breeze Simulation technology. Experience the refreshing cool air this summer. Additionally, the Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, enabling effortless voice control. What sets this fan apart is its exceptional energy efficiency, operating on a low power rating of below 15 W*, thanks to its efficient BLDC motor and dual fan blades. Enjoy a cool and eco-friendly summer with the Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2.

Availability – MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 4,999*

10. Xiaomi Smart Speaker

The Xiaomi Smart Speaker is a perfect fusion of technology and craftsmanship, featuring an LED display with adaptive brightness, DND mode, and a built-in IR transmitter module combined with Google Assistant. It simplifies your life by providing voice control for home appliances, making tasks effortless. Powered by Google Assistant, this speaker offers exceptional acoustics with 360 degrees surround sound and connects with the Google Home app to control thousands of devices. With voice commands, you can play music, manage tasks, check the weather, and set reminders in multiple languages. Create an immersive sound experience by pairing multiple Xiaomi Smart Speakers in the same room. Additionally, you can use the Chromecast functionality to stream content on your TV or speaker. The IR remote controller conveniently controls your AC and fan. Enjoy the convenience and entertainment the Xiaomi Smart Speaker brings to your connected home.

Availability – MI.com & Amazon.in | INR 2,249*