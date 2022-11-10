Exotel receives licence from DoT for pan-India Virtual Network Operator

Leading customer engagement platform Exotel, has received a telecom licence or the Unified Licence for Virtual Network Operator (UL VNO Access Service) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). With this pan-India licence, Exotel will be able to serve businesses across India with its cloud-based customer engagement solutions for remote working. Exotel’s solutions target sales and customer support functions within businesses of all sizes. Riding on partner telecom networks, the company will now extend its flexible, affordable, and fully compliant internet calling solutions to the entire country.

Commenting on the development, Ishwar Sridharan, Co-Founder and COO, Exotel said, “The grant of a pan-India VNO Access licence is a significant milestone for us. It takes us one step closer to our objective of building the future of customer experience in India, and helping our customers to empower their employees to work from anywhere.” He further added, “This licence will further cement Exotel as a one-stop-shop for all customer engagement solutions, with the added advantage of providing seamless connectivity to WFA agents and reducing cost for businesses. In addition, by establishing a 100% compliant cloud call centre, we hope to advance the government’s “Make in India” initiative through strengthening remote work and aiding job generation in tier-2 cities.”

Exotel has touched the lives of over 2 billion people in Asia. With a workforce of about 1000 individuals operating out of 61 different cities, the company has grown to power approximately 88,000 contact centre personnel, 2 billion bot chats saving 27 million human hours, and 8.5 billion human conversations in 2021 alone.