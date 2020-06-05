Xiaomi has been gunning after the laptop market in India after setting its dominance in the smartphone industry. They are going to announce their first-ever laptop series – The Mi Notebook 14 series for the Indian market on June 11th.

While the brand has been drip-feeding information through their social media through this week and now we have an inside scoop on the yet to be announced Mi Notebook 14 lineup. Under their Mi Notebook 14, Xiaomi will announce four models, with three of them belonging to the regular Mi Notebook 14 series and sporting the Intel Core i5 CPU with different storage configurations while the fourth model is a special edition with some changes.

The range starts with an Intel Core i5 10th generation processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage coupled with Intel UHD graphics all the way to Core i5 10th generation processor with 8GB RAM, 512GB SDD coupled with the NVIDIA graphics card. In terms of design, the Mi Notebook 14 series will have a 14-inch display with narrow bezels and an all-metal build. As for the ports, you will be seeing a mix of 2 USB 3.0 ports, 1 USB 2.0, 1 HDMI, audio jack, and charging port.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition

Coming to the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, here you will see a 14-inch edge to edge display with a 91% screen-to-body ratio, Intel Core i7 10th generation processor 8GB DDR 4 2666MHz RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, and NVIDIA graphics card. The ports remain the same as that of the regular Mi Notebook 14. In terms of sound, you will get a pair of a speaker with support DTS for a wholesome experience. In terms of weight, the laptop is on par with the competition and weighs a meager 1.35Kgs while providing a 10hr battery life.

On paper, the laptops seem like a very good offering especially from a brand that has no history of this filed. We will know more about the series as the launch nears. So keep on checking the post, as we will be updating it with the latest info.

For more detailed info on the Mi Notebook 14 series like the pricing, check out our partners for this story 247Techie.