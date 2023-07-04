Exclusive Interview with the CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah

Avneet Singh Marwah is the Director and CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. based out of Noida. Avneet joined SPPL in 2009 and has played a pivotal role in expanding Kodak’s foray into the consumer technology- television vertical in India, as an exclusive brand licensee. Additionally, he heads the R&D and product development verticals at SPPL, aligning the brand’s endeavor to design, develop & make all its products in India. Furthermore, under his energetic leadership in July 2021, Blaupunkt launched 6 ‘Made in India’ Android smart TVs. Blaupunkt is a renowned German Audio-video brand. It is a tried-and-trusted brand in the fields of consumer lifestyle, car multimedia, and related categories since 1923 Blaupunkt entered the Smart TV segment, and just like its legacy with music and sound. The TV’s main USP is its 60 watts of electrifying sound.

We got a chance to sit with Mr. Avneet and here’s how the interview went:

1. Can you tell us about the latest range of Smart TVs that Blaupunkt has launched in the Indian market?

We proudly present the first Made in India QLED Google TV, bringing together the brilliance of QLED technology and the convenience of Google’s smart ecosystem. This seamless integration allows you to access a vast array of apps, content, and services with just a few clicks or voice commands.

Blaupunkt TV is available in sizes, including 24, 32, 40, 42, 43, 50, 55, 65, and 75 inches, to perfectly fit your viewing space. Powered by the latest Android 11 operating system, our TVs provide a smooth and intuitive user experience, allowing you to navigate through menus and access your favourite content effortlessly.

Equipped with a high-performance Realtek processor, our TVs deliver swift and responsive performance for seamless multitasking and smooth streaming. Additionally, experience powerful and immersive audio with sound output of up to 60W, ensuring a cinematic sound experience right in your living room.

With Blaupunkt TVs, prepare to be captivated by stunning visuals, smart features, and an incredible audio experience, all packed into a sleek and stylish design. Elevate your entertainment to new heights with the exceptional range of Blaupunkt TVs.

2. What are the key features and innovations that differentiate Blaupunkt TVs from other brands in the market?

German Engineering: Blaupunkt is a renowned German brand known for its high-quality engineering and precision. The brand’s commitment to quality is often reflected in its TV products.

Smart Connectivity: Blaupunkt Smart TVs typically come with built-in Wi-Fi and smart connectivity options. This allows users to access a variety of online streaming services, browse the internet, and even stream content from their

High-Resolution Displays: Blaupunkt TVs are known to offer high-resolution displays, which provide sharp and detailed picture quality. This allows users to enjoy their favourite movies, shows, and games with enhanced clarity.

Audio Quality: Blaupunkt TVs often prioritize audio quality, offering immersive sound experiences. Some models may come with advanced audio technologies, such as Dolby Digital or DTS support, to deliver enhanced audio performance.

Sleek Design: Blaupunkt TVs tend to feature sleek and modern designs, aiming to complement any home decor. The brand often emphasizes aesthetics and slim profiles to enhance the visual appeal of their televisions.

Value for Money: Blaupunkt TVs are generally positioned as offering value for money, providing a balance between features, performance, and price. The brand aims to provide a competitive offering in terms of both affordability and quality.

3. Could you elaborate on the software and user interface that Blaupunkt incorporates in its Smart TVs?

Operating System: Blaupunkt Smart TVs typically run on popular operating systems such as Android TV & Google TV or their proprietary systems. These operating systems offer a familiar interface and access to a wide range of apps and streaming services.

Home Screen and Menus: Blaupunkt TVs feature user-friendly home screens and menus designed to make navigation and content discovery effortless. The home screen usually provides quick access to commonly used apps, recommended content, and settings.

Customization Options: Blaupunkt TVs typically offer customization options, allowing users to personalize their viewing experience. This may include the ability to rearrange app icons, customize the home screen layout, and set favourite channels or apps for quick access.

Voice Control: Some Blaupunkt TVs may incorporate voice control features, either through built-in voice assistants or compatibility with popular voice assistants like Google Assistant. This enables users to control their TVs, search for content, and perform other functions using voice commands.

Connectivity and Casting: Blaupunkt TVs often provide seamless connectivity options, allowing users to connect their smartphones, tablets, or other devices to the TV. This enables easy media casting, screen mirroring, or sharing of content from compatible devices.

4. How does Blaupunkt integrate advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in its TV offerings?

Voice Control and AI Assistants: Many Smart TVs now feature voice control capabilities powered by AI assistants such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Users can control their TVs, search for content, adjust settings, and even interact with other connected IoT devices using voice commands.

Content Recommendation: AI algorithms can analyse viewing habits, preferences, and content metadata to provide personalized recommendations to users. This helps users discover new content based on their interests, enhancing the content discovery process.

5. How does Blaupunkt address the evolving needs of the Indian consumers in terms of content, connectivity, and smart features?

Blaupunkt addresses the evolving needs of Indian consumers by providing a range of content options, seamless connectivity, and smart features. They offer access to popular streaming services and app stores, ensuring a wide variety of content choices. With built-in Wi-Fi and smart connectivity, Blaupunkt TVs enable users to stay connected and stream content from their preferred sources. The inclusion of user-friendly interfaces and customizable options allows consumers to personalize their viewing experience. By continually adapting to changing technology trends and consumer demands, Blaupunkt strives to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers in terms of content, connectivity, and smart features.

6. Could you provide information about the recent investments made by Blaupunkt in its operations, manufacturing facilities, or research and development (R&D)?

We have recently invested Rs. 300 Crores for blaupunkt in our new plant, our technology partner is Google with whom we closely work. We are pleased to inform you that new cybersound 2.0 tv has been developed and tested in our R&D LAB in India. With this Blaupunkt became one of the first brands to do so in India.

7. What are Blaupunkt’s future investment plans in terms of expanding its product portfolio or entering new market segments?

Already answer (6) number.

8. How does Blaupunkt prioritize investments to enhance product quality, technology advancements, and customer experience?

Blaupunkt prioritizes investments to enhance product quality, technology advancements, and customer experience through several key strategies. Firstly, they allocate resources towards research and development to drive technological innovations and improve product quality. This includes collaborating with experts and investing in cutting-edge technologies to stay at the forefront of the industry.

Secondly, Blaupunkt emphasizes customer feedback and market research to understand evolving needs and preferences. This enables them to develop products that align with customer expectations and deliver an enhanced user experience.

Furthermore, Blaupunkt invests in quality assurance processes to ensure that their products meet the highest standards. This involves rigorous testing and certifications to guarantee reliability, durability, and performance.

In terms of customer experience, Blaupunkt focuses on providing responsive customer support and service. They invest in training and developing knowledgeable support teams to address customer inquiries and resolve issues promptly. Additionally, they actively gather customer feedback to drive continuous improvements in their products and services.

Overall, Blaupunkt’s investment priorities are directed towards continuous product quality enhancements, technological advancements, and customer-centric strategies, all aimed at delivering superior products and ensuring a positive customer experience.

We thank Mr. Avneet for giving this interview to us!