Exclusive Interview with Mr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, Director Sales & Marketing, IT Business, ViewSonic India

Sanjoy Bhattacharya is the Director, Sales and Marketing – IT Business of ViewSonic Monitors, India. He has been a part of the Indian IT hardware and display segment for close to 28 years. He joined ViewSonic in September 2020 as IT Business Head and was previously associated with LG Electronics as an IT Business Head for 16 years, and then joined Acer as a National Business Manager.

Sanjoy holds experience of over 30 years in the industry and possesses rich knowledge of the Indian In his leadership, ViewSonic IT Business has shown substantial growth & visibility in the Indian market. To further expand his horizons, he possesses rich knowledge of the Indian Display Industry, International Panel-Price Trends and Channel Management.

We got a chance to interview Mr Sanjoy Bhattacharya on our website. The interview went like this:

There is an increased demand for higher refresh rate monitors, what does the future of gaming monitors look like?

Speed is the essence of building a fantastic gaming experience at every level. A higher refresh rate in monitors can do wonders for gamers by allowing more information to reach your eyes at the same time, resulting in a smoother gaming experience. Gaming monitors are currently experiencing their most exhilarating era due to rapid advancements in technology and accessibility. The upcoming gaming monitors will gain the attention of their TG owing to the attractive features like IPS panels and universal type C ports along with 240Hz/360hz with a 0.1MS response time and a solid, rugged build. Furthermore, technical certifications such as Blur Buster will ensure monitors pass the most stringent tests.

What is the inspiration behind the launch of the XG2431 gaming monitor launch?

Gaming is currently one of the most flourishing industries amongst Indian audiences. For many who plan to build or start with professional gaming, the monitor is one of the most overlooked component and impacts the entire gaming experience. ViewSonic XG2431 gaming monitor has one of the fastest IPS displays with a 0.5ms MPRT and is equipped with unique features like Blur Buster 2.0 certification with high refresh rate and low response time, offering an edge over other monitors in this space.

What is the future roadmap of the ViewSonic monitors in India (across gaming/other collection)

ViewSonic monitor is one of the fastest-growing display brands in India. With the recent launch of the XG2431 24-inch gaming monitor, we are offering premium-quality gaming displays. The entire new monitor segment will have a type-C USB port for efficiency and comfort. Additionally, ViewSonic will also focus more on offering 34-inch–38-inch monitors with a brilliant screen and picture quality.

There is a huge shift from mobile gaming to PC gaming, your views on the scope of PC gaming in India

As per the reports, 37% of mobile gamers wish to shift to PC gaming owing to the better and more immersive gaming experiences. With the arrival of the 5G network and access to fast internet, there has been an increase in the demand for online gaming. It is now considered a serious business and a promising career choice amongst the youth. More than 80% of the student community across tier I and II cities are pursuing gaming as a career option and are expanding the scope of this industry. Furthermore, with Nvidia and AMD fostering this community by providing support and numerous opportunities, brands are bringing first-class displays to gaming enthusiasts with features such as a faster CPU, liquid cooling capability, and a high refresh rate. Virtual gaming became immensely popular in the post-COVID era, giving a boost to virtual networking over gaming platforms and leading to the formation of multiple gaming communities.

What are the key features to look for when choosing a gaming monitor in India for beginners?

Beginners who are just entering the world of gaming should have access to a flawless PC gaming setup for them to understand it thoroughly. Monitors are an essential part of the setup as they give the final output. Some features that beginners should keep in mind when choosing the ideal gaming monitor are size, panel type (VA or IPS) with a 1Ms, 144hz, fast response time, should be AMD/Nvidia Gsyn compatible with rugged and a stable build-up.

How is ViewSonic matching affordability, performance, and feature-rich product in various segments

ViewSonic has been a global provider of visual solutions for the last 35 years, offering premium-quality products across the globe. ViewSonic monitors aim to become the one-stop shop for all the display requirements across multiple categories like gaming, professional (specifically for editors and designers), touchscreen, workspace etc. The brand has been positioning itself as a premium visual-solution brand with the latest technology and a variety of features. It strengthens its position in the display market by providing users with a three-year warranty plus two additional years.

With the vast product leadership of ViewSonic and its performance-driven approach, the brand is all set to transform the visual display space.

We thank Mr Sanjoy Bhattacharya for taking the time out and answer our questions!