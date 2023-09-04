Exclusive Interview with Mr. Neeraj Chopra, Founder, Zobox – Saste Mobile Ka Adda

Meet Neeraj Chopra, a Delhi University graduate with over 15 years of experience in the electronics sector. He’s a pioneer in India’s refurbished gadgets industry.

He created a disruptive ZRP (Zobox Rated Phones) business model, transforming the refurbished mobile phone market with affordable devices.

ZRP focuses on base-level players, including small retailers and shop owners, commanding 90% of India’s market share. It addresses their financial constraints, offering comprehensive solutions.

We recently got a chance to interview Mr. Neeraj Chopra. Here is how it went:

1. What is the future of refurbished smartphones in India and how startups are playing a pivotal role in it?

The future of refurbished smartphones in India is undoubtedly promising, driven by the convergence of several factors that make this segment a significant player in the Indian electronics market. The refurbished smartphone market in India is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% between 2021 and 2026, with a projected market value of approximately $6.6 billion by 2026.

Startups are playing a pivotal role in shaping this future. These dynamic and innovative companies have recognized the untapped potential in the refurbished smartphone market. They are offering consumers high-quality, certified refurbished devices at competitive prices, effectively democratizing access to advanced technology.

Startups employ state-of-the-art refurbishing processes that include comprehensive quality checks, hardware and software diagnostics, and meticulous attention to detail. These measures ensure that consumers receive smartphones that not only perform as well as new ones but also come at a fraction of the cost. The affordability factor is a significant driver in the increasing adoption of refurbished smartphones among Indian consumers.

Moreover, startups are driving employment opportunities and economic growth, particularly in refurbishment, quality control, logistics, and retail sectors. This not only benefits consumers but also contributes positively to the Indian economy.

2. Your take on the growth of users of refurbished or reused devices is increasing amongst youth?

The rising trend of refurbished devices among Indian youth is a noteworthy phenomenon, backed by data that illustrates a significant shift in consumer preferences within this demographic. Recent surveys indicate that over 60% of smartphone users aged 18 to 30 in India have contemplated purchasing a refurbished device in the past year.

This trend can be attributed to several compelling factors. Firstly, refurbished devices are considerably more budget-friendly than their brand-new counterparts, making them accessible to a demographic that values value for money. Youth can enjoy premium features and the latest technology without straining their budgets.

Secondly, the younger generation is increasingly conscious of environmental sustainability. They are well-informed about the environmental impact associated with electronics manufacturing and disposal. Opting for refurbished devices aligns perfectly with their commitment to sustainable consumption. These gadgets extend the lifespan of electronic products, effectively reducing electronic waste generation.

3. How e waste is impacting the world and how refurbished gadgets are boon to the society and how Zobox is working towards it?

The global issue of electronic waste, or e-waste, poses severe environmental and health challenges. India is now the world’s third-largest source of e-waste, generating around 3.2 million tonnes annually (2019), behind only China (10 million tonnes) and the US (6.9 million tonnes),according to the Global E-waste Monitor 2020, underlining the gravity of the issue.

In this context, refurbished gadgets emerge as a crucial pillar of sustainable consumption. By refurbishing and reselling electronics, they significantly reduce the need for continuous production of new devices, which is a substantial contributor to e-waste. This extended lifespan of electronic products not only reduces their environmental footprint but also curbs the environmental damage associated with mining and manufacturing of new materials.

A standout example in this arena is Zobox, a pioneering company in the refurbished electronics market that caters both B2B and B2C consumer section. They actively contribute to reducing e-waste by refurbishing and retailing smartphones and other gadgets. Zobox’s commitment to sustainability is not limited to refurbishment alone; it also encompasses recycling and responsible disposal practices. Their approach aligns seamlessly with global efforts to mitigate the environmental impact of electronic waste.

4. What are the main criteria for buying refurbished devices and how Zobox is raising its bar in India?

When contemplating the purchase of refurbished devices, consumers should consider several key criteria to ensure a satisfying and reliable experience:

(a) Certification: Ensure that the device is certified by reputable organizations, guaranteeing that it has undergone thorough testing and refurbishment. Such certifications instill confidence in the quality and reliability of the product.

(b) Warranty: The presence of a reliable warranty is vital. Many refurbished devices come with warranties that match those offered for new devices. This warranty coverage provides peace of mind, assuring consumers that any potential issues will be addressed promptly.

(c) Quality control: Established refurbishing companies employ extensive quality checks, encompassing hardware and software diagnostics. This ensures that the device’s performance is optimal and that it meets the highest standards of quality.

(d) Price and savings: One of the primary attractions of refurbished devices is the cost savings they offer. These devices provide access to premium features at a significantly lower price point than brand-new devices. The cost-effectiveness of refurbished gadgets is a driving force behind their popularity.

(e) Sustainability: Opting for refurbished gadgets aligns with environmentally responsible consumption. By choosing these devices, consumers actively contribute to reducing electronic waste and conserving resources. This eco-conscious approach is increasingly appealing to consumers in India and around the world.

In India, the standards for refurbished devices are continually on the rise. Zobox has created an unique model, ZRP – Zobox Rated Phones, that has revolutionise the refurbished gadgets industry by this model.

This helps in B2B base line segment that comprises of almost 90% of Indian refurbished market particularly in Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV cities. Formulation of ZRP gives an edge to the small shop owners and business owner for growth and sustainability as there would be no mismatch or dead phones, and they can purchase small lots and expand. This is enhanced by the seamless technology and AI for smooth functioning.

This framework further boosts consumer confidence in refurbished devices, ensuring that they meet the highest quality and safety standards.

Zobox is also investing in advanced refurbishing processes, creating a highly competitive market. Additionally, government policies and regulations are emerging to ensure transparency and consumer protection within the refurbished electronics industry.