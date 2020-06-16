We got a chance to have a conversation with Mr. Gopal Jeyaraj is the Head of India and SAARC for Anker, a company within Anker Innovations. With over 12 years of experience, Gopal has worked in varied companies like D-Link, Ingram Micro, Redington and V5 Global in various roles and experiences in the IT/Telecom Industry, which have led him to develop a very active approach to his role. He manages all operations in India including Sales and Marketing.

We thank Mr. Gopal for answering our questions. The interview went like this:

What is the current presence of Anker in India? Where does it stand in the current mobile accessories market in India and what’s its reach?

Anker has been doing well in the Indian markets and has been receiving good feedback on its products and technology. Anker is present at Pan India Level and has a strong distribution network. Our products are now available with all major channels in both offline and online. We have our presence in General Trade, Large Format Retail, Organised Trade and Ecommerce platforms. And what sets Anker apart from the other brands is its reliability, cost and easy to purchase policy. We target all customer segments through our channel and aim to provide good quality and durable products at the most prudent prices. The company vision is to make products that are more focussed on technology and innovation rather than focusing on matching prices with other brands available in the market.

What are the current sales channels in India? Offline retail, online, distributor channel, etc.

Anker enjoys its presence now with General Trade stores, Large format Retail, Organised trade chains and Online channels at Pan India Level. Along with offline, Anker also enjoys its sales from E-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Our biggest strength is keeping the prices same for online as well as the offline channel and that gave us a lot of attention. We have never limited our channels and have kept both online and offline at par.

Please tell us about the current product portfolio that the company is offering in the Indian market.

Anker Innovations is the umbrella of five brands – Anker, Soundcore, Roav, Nebula and Eufy and each one of the sub-brand caters into five different categories of products with innovative and many patented technologies. Anker which is focused on charging, Smart Charging products offers superior technology at best prices. SoundCore focusses on audio products with a touch of lifestyle. Nebula focusses on smart projectors matching the dynamic lifestyle while Eufy is into smart home appliances and smart security. Lastly, Roav, is into smart car products. We want to offer products which are more durable and more competitive in technology.

Anker is known to make some good-quality products that are priced at the sub-premium category. What are your plans regarding the positioning of the brand in the market, given that the Indian market is a price-conscious market?

Anker always focuses on providing durable and great quality products for all customer segments. In India, we focus on matching the customer needs considering the affordability factor but at the uncompromised quality. Our channel plays a major role in taking these products to our customers and hence we try to offer the best possible prices at both ends. The Indian market is evolving and now the customers are ready to pay the right price for the right products.

Please tell us about the upcoming products in the Indian market.

Most of our brands are positioned in the Indian Markets. We are working and planning to launch our new PD (Power Delivery) charging products in Anker. Party Speakers and Soundbars under Soundcore. In July we are planning to launch our new series of Robotic Vacuum Cleaner and smart home security solutions.

Anything you would like us to tell about the brand and yourself.

I’m part of Anker since 2017, proud to be associated with a brand whose main focus is to offer the best in class innovative products to its customers. Our strength is our R&D and we always try to make some difference when it comes to our product lines in a different category which makes it easy to position and convince our customers to go for the right product.