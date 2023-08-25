Exciting Launch Offer on the All-New POVA 5 Series: Unveiling Exclusive Discounts for Amazon Shoppers

TECNO, the renowned global premium smartphone brand, unveils thrilling offers on the recently launched POVA 5 Series, adding to the festive excitement. The offers are applicable till 31st August 2023.
The star of the series POVA 5 Pro 5G boasts a pioneering Arc Interface alongside a powerful segment 1st 68W ultra-fast charger. This dynamic duo not only guarantees unparalleled performance but also delivers a futuristic design that resonates with the aspirations of the modern generation.
The Arc Interface supports RGB LED lights tailored for diverse scenarios such as music, incoming calls, notifications, and low-battery alerts. POVA 5 Pro 5G caters to the desires of those people who are driven by ambition, shaping tomorrow, and embodying the energy of youth.
Alongside the POVA 5 Pro 5G, TECNO also launched the POVA 5, offering power-packed specifications at an aggressive price point.
|Offer Details
|Discount
|Eligible Transactions
|HDFC Debit Card Holders
|Flat INR 1000 Instant Discount
|HDFC Bank Card EMI Transactions
|Bank of Baroda Credit Card – EMI
|10% Instant Discount up to INR 1000
|Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions
|Bank of Baroda Credit Card
|10% Instant Discount up to INR 750
|Bank of Baroda Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions
|Citibank Credit Cards – EMI
|7.5% Instant Discount up to INR 1000
|Citibank Credit Card EMI Transactions
|Citibank Credit Cards – EMI (12-Month EMI Tenure)
|Extra Flat INR 500 Instant Discount
|Citibank Credit Card 12-Month EMI Transactions
|Citibank Credit Cards – Non-EMI
|10% Instant Discount up to INR 750
|Citibank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions