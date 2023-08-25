Home News Exciting Launch Offer on the All-New POVA 5 Series: Unveiling Exclusive Discounts...

Exciting Launch Offer on the All-New POVA 5 Series: Unveiling Exclusive Discounts for Amazon Shoppers

By
PC-Tablet News Desk
-
TECNO, the renowned global premium smartphone brand, unveils thrilling offers on the recently launched POVA 5 Series, adding to the festive excitement. The offers are applicable till 31st August 2023.

The star of the series POVA 5 Pro 5G boasts a pioneering Arc Interface alongside a powerful segment 1st 68W ultra-fast charger. This dynamic duo not only guarantees unparalleled performance but also delivers a futuristic design that resonates with the aspirations of the modern generation.

The Arc Interface supports RGB LED lights tailored for diverse scenarios such as music, incoming calls, notifications, and low-battery alerts. POVA 5 Pro 5G caters to the desires of those people who are driven by ambition, shaping tomorrow, and embodying the energy of youth.

Alongside the POVA 5 Pro 5G, TECNO also launched the POVA 5, offering power-packed specifications at an aggressive price point.

Offer Details Discount   Eligible Transactions
HDFC Debit Card Holders Flat INR 1000 Instant Discount HDFC Bank Card EMI Transactions
Bank of Baroda Credit Card – EMI 10% Instant Discount up to INR 1000 Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI Transactions
Bank of Baroda Credit Card 10% Instant Discount up to INR 750 Bank of Baroda Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions
Citibank Credit Cards – EMI 7.5% Instant Discount up to INR 1000 Citibank Credit Card EMI Transactions
Citibank Credit Cards – EMI (12-Month EMI Tenure) Extra Flat INR 500 Instant Discount Citibank Credit Card 12-Month EMI Transactions
Citibank Credit Cards – Non-EMI 10% Instant Discount up to INR 750 Citibank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions
