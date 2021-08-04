The iQOO range of smartphones is going to be available at attractive discounts on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in India. The discount is going to be available on the iQOO7, iQOO7 Legend, and iQOO Z3 devices when bought via Amazon.in. The sale starts on August 5 and will last till August 9, 2021.

iQOO 7

Among the offers available include a flat Rs. 2,000 discount along with another Rs. 2,000 exchange offer available as well. Further, there is a 9-month no-cost EMI option available too, while buying the same using an SBI credit card will entitle you to an additional 10 percent discount. These apart, the company is also promising a free screen replacement offer valid for 6 months from the date of purchase.

iQOO 7 Legend

There is an Rs. 3,000 discount available on the iQOO 7 Legend. Apart from this, there also is the option to buy the smartphone in a nine-month no-cost EMI plan as well while SBI credit cardholders can enjoy an additional 10 percent discount. Then, there is a free screen replacement offer available as well that is valid for six months.

iQOO Z3

There are similar offers available on the iQOO Z3 smartphone in that there is the 9-month no-cost EMI option available, as is a 10 percent discount available to SBI cardholders. Similarly, there is a free screen replacement offer available too for six months. These apart, buying the iQOO Z3 will let you have an Amazon coupon worth Rs. 1,500.