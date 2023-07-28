Excitel launches Cable-Cutter Plan at INR 592 with 400 Mbps Speed, 12 OTT, and 550+ Live TV Channels

Excitel , India’s leading home internet startup, is proud to launch its groundbreaking ‘Cable Cutter Plan,’ a game-changing solution for modern entertainment enthusiasts. With lightning-fast speeds of up to 400 Mbps and a range of 12 premium OTT Channels, complemented by a diverse selection of 550+ Live TV Channels, this plan redeﬁnes how customers experience home entertainment. Launched at an incredibly affordable price starting at just INR 592 for 12 months, Excitel’s Cable Cutter Plan empowers users to streamline their television expenses without compromising on their favourite shows and movies, offering an unparalleled all-in-one entertainment experience.

It’s time to step into the future of home entertainment with Excitel’s revolutionary Cable Cutter Plan, designed to transform the way you experience television. With an impressive selection of over 550 Live TV channels and 12 immensely popular OTT platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, all seamlessly integrated with blazing-fast internet speeds of up to 400 Mbps, Excitel is redeﬁning the very essence of home entertainment.

Gone are the days of restrictive DTH subscriptions and costly add-ons. Excitel’s Cable Cutter Plan, starting at an affordable INR 592 for 12 months, opens up a world of possibilities for smart TV owners, empowering them to curate their TV viewing experience without breaking the bank. By eliminating unnecessary channel bundles and embracing a user-centric approach, Excitel is committed to delivering unbeatable value, unmatched variety, and uninterrupted streaming with its high-speed WiFi connectivity.

Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO, Excitel, shared his thoughts on the Cable Cutter Plan, saying, “We are thrilled to launch our Cable Cutter Plan, a true game-changer in the home broadband and Cable TV arena. The ever-increasing popularity of OTT platforms and the soaring costs of traditional cable TV services have driven us to create a comprehensive solution for our customers. Our cable Cutter Plan oﬀers a seamless blend of Live TV, OTT content, and lightning-fast internet speeds, all bundled together at an aﬀordable price point, the perfect fusion of convenience, variety, and aﬀordability, catering to the ever-evolving entertainment needs of consumers. This, we believe, will empower users to regain control of their entertainment choices and enjoy an unparalleled viewing experience.”

In a remarkable leap towards its dedication to providing cutting-edge, customer-centric solutions, Excitel’s Cable Cutter Plan marks a huge milestone. Excitel is seamlessly adapting to evolving consumer preferences, and it consistently sets unprecedented benchmarks in the home broadband industry. This game-changing offering reﬂects Excitel’s strong commitment to empowering customers with the freedom to enjoy a truly personalised and exceptional internet experience.