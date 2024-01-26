Epic Games Store and Fortnite Set to Return to iOS in Europe, Sparking Platform Competition

Epic Games, the developer behind the popular battle royale game Fortnite, has announced plans to bring its Epic Games Store and Fortnite back to iOS devices in Europe. This follows Apple’s recent changes to its App Store policies, mandated by the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires tech giants to open up their platforms to third-party app stores and payment methods.

Key Highlights:

Epic Games to launch its game store and Fortnite app on iOS devices in Europe.

Move follows Apple’s compliance with EU’s Digital Markets Act, allowing third-party app stores.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney criticizes Apple’s “hot garbage” policies while embracing the new opportunity.

Potential for wider global rollout and increased competition in the iOS gaming market.

Epic’s Longstanding Dispute with Apple:

The announcement marks a significant development in the years-long legal battle between Epic Games and Apple. In 2020, Epic challenged Apple’s App Store policies by introducing its own in-app payment system in Fortnite, bypassing Apple’s mandatory 30% commission fee. This resulted in Apple removing Fortnite from the App Store, leaving millions of iOS users unable to play the game.

Embracing New Opportunities:

Despite the past conflict, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney, known for his vocal criticism of Apple’s App Store practices, expressed his company’s intention to leverage the new opportunities presented by the DMA. He called Apple’s existing rules “hot garbage” but acknowledged the positive impact of the EU regulations.

“Apple has finally opened the door to competition on iOS after years of stifling it,” Sweeney said in a statement. “The DMA has forced Apple to change its anti-competitive practices and allow alternative app stores and payment systems on iOS devices in Europe. This is a huge victory for consumers and developers alike.”

European Launch and Global Implications:

While the initial launch will be limited to Europe, Epic has hinted at wider ambitions. The company’s announcement mentioned ongoing discussions with regulators outside of Europe, suggesting a potential global rollout in the future. This could significantly impact the iOS gaming landscape, introducing competition to Apple’s App Store and potentially offering consumers lower prices and more choices.

Impact on the iOS Gaming Market:

Analysts predict that Epic’s entry could increase competition and innovation in the iOS gaming market. The Epic Games Store, known for its developer-friendly policies and regular free game offerings, could attract both developers and players seeking alternatives to Apple’s ecosystem. However, some challenges remain, such as the need to educate users about the new app store and build trust, especially after the long absence of Fortnite on iOS.

The return of the Epic Games Store and Fortnite to iOS devices in Europe represents a major shift in the mobile gaming landscape. While the initial implementation is limited to Europe, it has the potential to trigger a domino effect, leading to wider competition and more choices for mobile gamers globally. Only time will tell how successful Epic will be in navigating the iOS market and challenging Apple’s dominance, but this development undoubtedly marks a significant moment in the ongoing battle between app developers and platform owners.