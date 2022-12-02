Epic Games Releases Free RealityScan iOS App for 3D Scanning

Today Epic Games and Capturing Reality announce that the RealityScan app is now available to download for free on iOS. RealityScan is a 3D scanning app for mobile devices that easily turns photos into high-fidelity 3D models, with no experience necessary to get started. Users simply photograph an object using their smartphone, and the RealityScan app uses cloud processing to transform it into a 3D model, which can then be exported to Sketchfab and shared with the world.

RealityScan is created by Capturing Reality, a photogrammetry solution developer that is part of the Epic Games family, whose mission is to make 3D scanning accessible to all creators. With RealityScan, now anyone can create 3D models from real-world objects and use them to enhance the realism of their visualization projects.

Capturing Reality previously joined forces with Quixel—curators of Megascans, the world’s largest scan library—to create high-fidelity scans using a desktop application, RealityCapture. Now the RealityScan mobile app takes that powerful technology and puts it in anyone’s pocket, for free. This means that all creators are now able to quickly and easily create accurate 3D models equal in quality to Megascans.

In a few minutes, completed 3D assets can be seamlessly uploaded from RealityScan to Sketchfab, the ultimate platform for publishing, sharing, and selling 3D, VR, and AR content. From there, users can download the model for use in Unreal Engine, Twinmotion, MetaHuman, or any other post-processing tool. Plus, RealityScan users will automatically be upgraded to a Sketchfab Pro account for a year after their first Sketchfab upload.