Enhancing the efficiency of video recording with the MC-N10

Nikon India Private Ltd. is pleased to announce the release of the MC-N10 Remote Grip for mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted. Development of this product was announced on April 14, 2022.

The remote grip is meant to increase the efficiency of video recording with a small crew, or even a single videographer, allowing them to concentrate more on creating video works.

MC-N10 PRIMARY FEATURES

Compatibility and Convenience

The MC-N10 is a remote grip that enables control over mirrorless cameras1 for which the Z mount has been adopted, via a wired connection. Adoption of ARRI rosette specifications, which provide excellent compatibility with a wide variety of accessories, allows for attachment of the MC-N10 to various video-recording accessories using an optional rosette adapter. The angle at which it is fixed with mounting can be flexibly adjusted to suit the user’s shooting position and stance.

Attaching the MC-N10 to a tripod’s pan bar or a gimbal allows for use of the camera even in situations where the user moves the camera while zooming in or out, and in situations where the user wants to adjust settings, including exposure, and control autofocus without touching the camera in an effort to avoid camera shake.

Mobility for Agility

In addition to a compact and lightweight design that does not impair mobility, the shape of its grip and button layout are based on those of the Nikon Z series. This enables intuitive operation, even when switching between the camera body and the MC-N10. Click-less dials have been adopted for smooth operation and to reduce dial operation sounds accidentally being recorded while filming.

The Smooth Operator

As the MC-N10 connects to the camera via a USB cable (Type C connector), radio-wave interference and crosstalk are not a problem. When powered by AA batteries, the MC-N10 supports extended recording for up to 12 hours2. It also supports the same superior dust- and drip-resistant performance3 as the Nikon Z 9 (released in December 2021), as well as a cold tolerance down to −10°C, allowing for its use in harsh environments and conditions.

Nikon will continue to contribute to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding the possibilities for imaging expression, for both videos and stills.

As of November 2, 2022, the MC-N10 is compatible with the Z 9, Z 7II, and Z 6II. Be sure to update camera firmware to the latest version. When two 1.2 V AA rechargeable Ni-MH batteries are used. Battery endurance may vary depending on batteries used, operating environment, usage conditions, and storage conditions. Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.

Trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Availability

For more information on the new MC-N10 Remote Grip for the Nikon Z mount system