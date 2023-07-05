Embracing the Call of Technology: Dulquer Salmaan Surrenders to iQOO Neo 7 Pro in New Digital Campaign

iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand, today launched its latest digital campaign titled “Sleepless Star” featuring the charismatic superstar, Dulquer Salmaan for the iQOO’s recently launched Neo 7 Pro smartphone. The campaign showcases a unique storyline where Dulquer Salmaan is looking for peace and calm but finds himself irresistibly drawn to the iQOO Neo 7 Pro smartphone placed next to him.

Conceptualized by iQOO and Schbang, the campaign reveals how Dulquer gives in to his temptation and starts using the phone, becoming completely captivated by its hi-tech features. As he immerses himself in the device’s captivating world, he discovers a new form of therapy known as “tech therapy.” The innovative campaign has already become the talk of the town and viewers were hooked on knowing the reason for Dulquer Salmaan having sleepless nights.

The film’s narrative resonates with modern-day smartphone users, and it captures the perfect blend of technology and human emotions. It explores the emotional bond people develop with their devices and how technology can seamlessly integrate into their lives, bringing both convenience and comfort.

The film will be promoted across multiple social and digital platforms.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India, said, “Being a young brand dedicated to meeting the needs of young India, we have consistently prioritized inventive marketing approaches that connect with our audience. The collaboration with Dulquer, who is adored by many, has effectively showcased the finest qualities of the Neo 7 Pro. This device not only delivers exceptional performance but also encourages moments of technological therapy, offering an escape from the monotonous routines of everyday life.”

Expressing his excitement on the campaign, Dulquer Salmaan said, “As a technology geek and an avid gamer, I have always been on the look-out for powerful devices that help perform better. I am thrilled to collaborate with one of the fastest-growing performance focused smartphone brands, iQOO. This new device Neo 7 Pro was mind-blowing and offers one the best gaming experiences I have ever had. With devices this these, I am sure iQOO will soon woo many more consumers who are looking for performance like me and disrupt the smartphone space.”

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro, prominently featured in the digital film, boasts cutting-edge specifications, including a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, an Independent Gaming Chip and a remarkable camera system, ensuring an unparalleled user experience. With its sleek design and advanced features, the Neo 7 Pro embodies iQOO’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional smartphones to tech enthusiasts worldwide.