Embark on an immersive musical journey with the newest Casiotone CT-S400, where powerful meets compact!

This little firecracker packs immense power into a compact package, offering versatile tones and rich audio

National, 19thJune 2023: Casio India, the leading musical instruments company launches its latest entrant under the Casiotone series, CT-S400. Equipped with an array of powerful features, this keyboard empowers consumers who have tried their hands on an entry-level keyboard and would like to further improve upon their keyboard playing skills and bringing their musical dreams to life. The Casiotone CT-S400 keyboard comes integrated with AiX sound source technology, rendering great sound, interpreting the expressive complexity of various musical instruments, bringing powerful and vivid sounds to life.

The Casiotone CT-S400 keyboard redefines the ability to achieve limitless possibilities of music creation, helping one be enthused by the pleasure of sound and experience rich audio due to technological innovations in form of the Horizontal Bass Reflex technology, Surround Sound function and Volume-Sync EQ function. The new Casiotone CT-S400 features a slim, minimalist chassis and design that seamlessly integrates style with functionality. Ideal for those looking to upgrade, this keyboard comes with 61 keys having touch response, 600 high-quality tones, 200 rhythms, pitch-bend wheel and 160 built-in songs in addition to a diverse range of functions including auto-accompaniment.

With only the essential buttons on the CT-S400’s console panel, and a large dial to select tones and change settings via the back-lit LCD screen, the familiar keyboard layout ensures an intuitive experience. The carefully designed selection of buttons provides superior operability while featuring an LCD screen with sharp visibility.

The Casiotone CT-S400 keyboard offers a smart, creative & connected experience. One can listen to music from a connected smartphone or tablet using the wireless MIDI & audio adaptor WU-BT10 (*which can be purchased separately). Access the score of each built-in song with the CASIO MUSIC SPACE app. The MIDI capabilities integrated make practice and learning more enthralling, one can connect to other MIDI-enabled apps and external devices to individualise lessons and make practicing more fun.

Commenting on the launch, Kota Obayashi, Business Head (Music and Education), Casio India said “With a core idea to celebrate the pure joy of playing, we are delighted to introduce Casiotone CT-S400 to music enthusiasts across India. This launch furthers Casio’s unwavering commitment to innovation, bringing endless delight and inspiration to our consumers’ lives.

This technologically advanced keyboard offers unmatched integrated music playing solutions all in one incredible product. Whether you’re a seasoned musician or a budding aficionado, we look forward to inviting you to experience CT-S400 to elevate your music playing experience to new heights.”

Join us on this exhilarating adventure, where melodies soar high and unforgettable musical moments are created. Priced at INR 17,495, experience the power and finesse of Casiotone CT-S400 keyboard at your nearest musical instruments store or online at Casiotone CT-S400 l CASIO INDIA.