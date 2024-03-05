Elon Musk Activates X Calling by Default: Steps to Disable It

In a bold move characteristic of his ambitious visions for the tech world, Elon Musk has introduced a new feature to X (formerly Twitter), automatically enabling video and audio calls for its users. This development is part of Musk’s effort to transform X into a multi-functional platform, a vision he has been nurturing since acquiring the platform.

Key Highlights:

Automatic Activation: The video and audio calling feature was automatically activated for X users, specifically targeting iOS users initially.

Privacy Concerns: Given the feature’s default activation, users who prefer not to be reachable via calls on X need to manually disable it.

Exclusive to Premium Users: While only premium subscribers can initiate calls, all users, regardless of their subscription status, can receive calls.

Limited Call Receivers: Calls can only be made to users who have previously interacted via direct messages or those in the user’s address book, provided X has been granted access to it.

Understanding X’s New Calling Feature

Elon Musk’s rollout of video and audio calls on X marks a significant step towards his goal of creating an “everything app”. This feature, integrated into the Direct Messages section of X, allows users to make and receive calls without needing a phone number, positioning X as a global communication hub. Initially available to iOS users, with plans for Android support forthcoming, this feature underscores Musk’s ambition to enhance user engagement on the platform.

How to Disable Automatic Calling on X

For users concerned about privacy or unwanted calls, disabling this feature is straightforward. Navigate to the Direct Message screen, access the Messages settings through the gear icon, and toggle off the video calling feature. However, it’s worth noting that some users have reported difficulty in re-enabling the feature once disabled, suggesting a potential glitch in the initial rollout.

The Future of X under Musk’s Leadership

As X enters its second year under Musk’s ownership, the platform continues to face challenges, including a significant drop in advertising revenue and a cautious return of advertisers. Despite these hurdles, Musk’s introduction of new features like video and audio calling reflects his unyielding commitment to revamping X into a comprehensive digital ecosystem.

Privacy and User Control

The automatic activation of audio and video calling raises significant privacy concerns among users. The necessity for individuals to manually disable this feature if they prefer not to participate underscores a broader debate about consent and default settings in digital platforms. Users value control over their interaction modes, and features activated by default can be seen as infringing on that control. The emphasis here should be on providing clear instructions and easy access to privacy settings, ensuring users can tailor their experience according to their preferences.

Premium Subscription Dynamics

Restricting the ability to initiate calls to premium subscribers is an intriguing strategy, potentially designed to boost subscription numbers. This move might encourage more users to opt for the paid version of X, thereby increasing revenue for the platform. However, it also creates a two-tier system where only a subset of users can fully utilize all features, which could lead to a division in the user base. The balance between incentivizing premium subscriptions and maintaining an equitable platform experience will be vital.

The introduction of automatic calling on X is a testament to Elon Musk’s relentless drive to innovate and push the boundaries of traditional social media platforms. While this move aligns with his vision of creating a versatile, all-encompassing app, it also raises questions about user privacy and the platform’s direction. As X continues to evolve under Musk’s audacious leadership, it remains to be seen how these changes will shape the platform’s identity and its place in the broader digital landscape.