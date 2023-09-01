Elista Unveils New HD LED Monitor Elevating Your Gaming and Everyday Computing Experience, Starting at an Unbelievable Rs. 6,999

Elista, India’s leading manufacturer of electronics, home appliances, IT & mobile accessories products, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Ultra-Slim big-screen monitor. The ‘Made in India’ ELS-V2210 HD LED monitor boasts a 54.61 cm (21.5-inch) Bezel Less display featuring enhanced picture quality for crisp and sharp visuals. It stands out as a top-tier 21.5-inch monitor, offering a frameless gigantic screen that enhances the experience during immersive gameplay sessions, and takes productivity to the next level.

Priced affordably at a Rs. 15,999 (MRP), the ELS-V2210 is available at an unbelievable introductory price of just Rs. 6,999, making it a perfect display for every use — be it desktops, laptops, home-studio, gaming rigs, and more. The LED monitor comes equipped with VGA and HDMI inputs, enabling seamless compatibility across a variety of operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Linux, and more. The thoughtful design caters to power users, alleviating concerns about subpar hardware-software compatibility and ensuring uninterrupted productivity.

The new HD LED monitor comes with One-year warranty and will be available through Elista’s extensive retail network consisting of over 10,000 outlets.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista said, “Elista has been resolutely dedicated to broadening horizons and extending the reach across pivotal sectors. The introduction of the ELS-V2210 monitor stands as a testament to our continuous pursuit of this mission. We anticipate that the contemporary features and accessible pricing of this monitor will resonate strongly with our young and tech savvy consumers within this domain. It is an impeccable selection for individuals passionate about optimizing their visual experience, particularly those aiming to create a budget-friendly studio ambiance or a gaming desktop.”

Elista ELS-V2210 Key Features and Specifications

Featuring a Bezel-less front in an ultra-slim and lightweight Splash-free design, the ELS ELS-V2210 monitor offers a big 54.61 cm (21.5-inch) screen size to fulfil all your PC-related requirements, especially gaming and productivity requirements. The ultra-sharp IPS screen has a class-leading 500000:1 Dynamic contrast ratio, and produces 16.7 million colors to offer stunning images in Full HD 1080p (1920*1080 pixels) resolution. The high level of clarity and precision the screen offers makes it an ideal monitor for multimedia streaming, immersive gaming and productivity tasks. It’s literally your Windows to the digital world.

Level Up your Gaming Experience

The ELS-V2210 monitor excels in delivering an exceptional PC-gaming experience with its ultra-crisp 1080p resolution display. Featuring Flicker Free technology, the frameless screen guarantees seamless and fluid graphics performance with most popular PC game titles. No more annoying flickers or interruptions, just pure and uninterrupted gameplay that’ll make every detail pop and every movement seamless.

Complementing this impressive visual performance is a wide 178-degree viewing angle, ensuring a flawless viewing experience from even the most extreme corners of the room.

With its sleek frameless design and sturdy metal stand, the ELS-V2210 offers both aesthetic appeal and stability on any tabletop. For a clutter-free workspace and enhanced multimedia immersion, the monitor can also be easily wall-mounted.

Versatility is a key feature of the ELS-V2210, as it seamlessly supports various operating systems such as Windows, macOS, and Linux. Equipped with both VGA and HDMI inputs, this monitor effortlessly transforms your desktop into a high-definition entertainment hub, perfect for indulging in movies and gaming.

The HD LED monitor comes with a power cord, base metal stand, HDMI cable and a user-manual for easy installation.