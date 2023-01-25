Elista expands its single-tower speaker range with the launch of Made in India, ELS-ST6500AUFB, powered by BassXpert

Elista, India’s leading manufacturer of electronics, home appliances, information technology, and mobile accessories, today announced the launch of its single-tower speaker ELS-ST6500AUFB. The Elista ELS-ST6500AUFB speakers can bring alive any party with their loud and crisp sound output. These high-performing speakers come with an exceptional 65 Watt output and multi-colour RGB dancing lights that are perfect for any party setup.

Elista ELS-ST6500AUFB sports a unique glossy look and complements any room decor. It can be easily paired with Smart TVs, CD/DVD players, tablets and mobile phones. The interface on the side of the speaker can be used to control the volume, bass and treble. Elista ELS-ST6500AUFB also comes with a fully functional remote that works like a breeze. Powered by BassXpert, this speaker has been specially curated with great bass and clarity for music buffs.

It offers a plethora of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, AUX, FM and USB. Users who love to have a karaoke night can even plug in their Mics and have memorable musical sessions.

Mr. Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, said, “At Elista, we have been on a mission to transform customers’ in-home listening experience. We are happy to have wowed the audience with our affordable audio range that delivers excellent output. With our new party speakers, we are looking to augment our leadership in this segment and offer consumers a wider choice.”

Elista’s powerful and stylish-looking speakers are a rage among consumers. Its ELS ST 8000 & ELS ST-8000 Mini single tower speakers and its TT14000 twin tower speaker have impressed the users and with ELS-ST6500AUFB, the company is looking to offer a wholistic experience to the consumers.

The premium-looking Elista ELS-ST6500AUFB delivers fantastic sound quality and carries the best-buy price of Rs 3,999. It will be available in retail stores as well as online on Flipkart. Elista ELS-ST6500AUFB comes with a one-year warranty.