Elevate your personal protection with all-new LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier

LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand has launched LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifiers, a product equipped with a set of HEPA Filters, Dual Fans, IPX4 technology, and much more to help with quality air purification.

LG Wearable Air Purifier has been developed with the perfect solution for pure and clean air needs. Its seamless and ergonomic design is created to provide a comfortable fit and is easy to use all day long. The product is available in 2 colours including Ocean Black and Creamy White.

Product Key Features

Equipped with a set of HEPA Filters: LG Wearable Air Purifier provides thorough purified air everywhere with the help of HEPA Filters.

LG Wearable Air Purifier provides thorough purified air everywhere with the help of HEPA Filters. Better breathing: They are designed with Dual Fan, which helps to enhance the user’s breathing.

They are designed with Dual Fan, which helps to enhance the user’s breathing. Safe To use: The Puricare wearable air purifier’s face guard uses medical grade silicon that has been checked for safety.

Chargeable battery: These innovative air purifiers have a built-in chargeable battery that can last up to 8 hours in low mode.

These innovative air purifiers have a built-in chargeable battery that can last up to 8 hours in low mode. Built-in Mic: This feature resolves all the issues related to low voice while answering a phone call or talking to others.

This feature resolves all the issues related to low voice while answering a phone call or talking to others. Extended durability: It can be worn outside, even on rainy days as it is available with the IPX4 technology. It ensures the product is water and sweat-resistant.

It can be worn outside, even on rainy days as it is available with the IPX4 technology. It ensures the product is water and sweat-resistant. Compatible with Bluetooth Smart App: All-new LG wearable air purifier is compatible with Bluetooth smart apps. It enables the user to keep track of product usage, breathing information, and activity map.

Product Color: Creamy White & Ocean Black

MRP: Starting from 20990/- INR