Elevate your creativity with the nikkor z dx 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 pz vr

Nikon India Private Ltd introduces the NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR, the everyday lens partner that is new to the ever-expanding NIKKOR Z line-up. Designed to inspire a diverse range of creative expressions, the latest APS-C size/DX-format lens is optimised to capture both stills and video in a compact design.

“The NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR is the first lens equipped with power zoom with linear drive. Compact size and comprehensive features allow Photographers/Vloggers to capture multitude of subjects ranging from expressive selfies, dynamic landscapes to everyday magical moments in both stills and video,” said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt. Ltd.

NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR PRIMARY FEATURES

Superb photos and videos made simple

Go from ideation to creation in a snap with the NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR. It is the first NIKKOR Z lens equipped with power zoom with linear drive – supporting a remote-control operation, minimal operational sound disruption, and features an internal zoom mechanism that does not shift its centre of gravity. Users can maintain a stable balance even when shooting with a camera attached to a compatible tripod grip or a gimbal. In addition, enjoy shooting videos with silent operation, a plus in quiet locations or when befriending a famous street cat.

Customise the shooting experience by choosing preferred zoom options without having to touch the lens itself. Activate power zoom directly from the dedicated button on the camera body, or with the ML-L7 Remote Control enabled with Bluetooth connection. Users can also remotely activate power zoom with Nikon’s PC software and compatible smart devices app .

For a more tactile yet smooth experience, rotate the zoom ring to enable power zooming automatically and adjust the zoom position according to its rotation angle. Zooming in and out is made easy with the zoom speed setting in 11 steps. In addition, power zoom works well even when shooting with the MC-N10 remote grip and gimbal.

Focus on nailing consistent footage while the lens takes care of accidental shaking and vibration. Enjoy the freedom to capture sharp and clear stills and videos, even in low-light situations such as during sunsets, with a Vibration Reduction (VR) effect of up to 4.5 stops . Take the stress out of capturing fast-moving subjects when you pair the NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR with the Z 30, Z fc or Z 50, and use SPORT mode to enhance VR effect and achieve stable footage.

Whether capturing the everyday magic of moments, expressive selfies, or dynamic landscapes, the NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR lets you go wide and get creative with ease, thanks to its focal length range of 12-28 mm (equivalent to 18-42 mm when converted to 35mm format). Users won’t have to worry about carrying multiple lenses as this lens allows for various expressions, from ultrawide shots emphasising perspective to portraits with dreamy bokeh. Produce brighter stills and videos with its wide zoom range as the high flexibility of the Z system’s design allows the lens to capture more light.

Users who enjoy capturing close-up shots of nature such as flowers and insects, and tabletop photos featuring food, products, or jewellery, can get close to their subjects with the lens’ maximum reproduction ratio of 0.21x and a minimum reproduction ratio of 0.19m.

Small in size but comprehensive on features, the NIKKOR Z DX 12-28mm f/3.5-5.6 PZ VR weighs approximately 205g, an ideal everyday companion for users. Compact enough to fit in a purse or bag and easy to carry around, it is ready to capture whenever inspiration strikes.



Furthermore, its dust-and-drip resistant design helps to prevent dust and liquid from entering the lens. Users can also focus on their subject in frame and quickly adjust to their preferred setting with the lens’ control ring to set frequently used functions such as focus (M/A), ISO sensitivity, aperture, or exposure compensation. Rounding off the elegant look of the lens is the distinctive design of the zoom ring and control ring thereby setting them apart to enable smooth operation. The Product would be available by third week of May’23 and at INR 32,995.00

Availability

About The NIKKOR Brand

NIKKOR is Nikon’s brand of photographic lenses. The NIKKOR name arose from adding “r”, a common practice in the naming of photographic lenses at the time the name was established, to “Nikko”, the Romanized abbreviation for Nippon Kogaku K.K., the original name used when the company was established. In November 2018, Nikon announced its milestone achievement of 110 million in total production of NIKKOR lenses for Nikon interchangeable lens cameras.