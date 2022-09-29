Electrolux unveils its UltimateCare range of Washing Machines & Dryers in India

Electrolux, a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years, today announced the launch of their new range of fully automatic front load washing machines and dryers in India. The UltimateCare 300 and UltimateCare 500 series are equipped with innovative features such as UltraMix, HygienicCare, Woolmark Blue Certification, Reverse Tumbling, SmartSensors, ColourCare, and more for an effortless laundry experience, while offering gentler care for clothes right from wash to dry cycles.

Electrolux aims to encourage consumers to break the pattern of discarding clothes before necessary, by taking better care of their clothing with Electrolux’s care technologies. These care solutions are designed to keep favorite clothes looking vibrant for longer and make them last twice as long, with half the environmental impact.

The intuitive features are based on usability and simplicity and are in line with Electrolux’s vision of contributing to a more environmentally sustainable society. The range consists of-

UltimateCare 300

7.5 Kg , 8 Kg and 9 Kg front load washing machines

, and front load washing machines 5 Kg and 8 Kg washer dryer models,

and washer dryer models, UltimateCare 300

7.5 Kg, and 8.5 Kg venting dryers

and venting dryers UltimateCare 500

8 Kg and 9 Kg front load washing machines

and front load washing machines 6 Kg and 9 Kg washer and dryer models respectively

The UltimateCare range of washing machines ensures the best-in-class care for precious woolen clothes with a dedicated wool cycle which combines low temperature with very low spin speeds and is certified by Woolmark to be as gentle on woolens as hand washing. The range is also one of Electrolux’s most energy-efficient washing machines due to its EcoInverter motor which reduces vibration to deliver quieter and more reliable performance with up to 50% lower energy consumption.

Sudhir Patil, Commercial Director, Electrolux India said, “We are delighted to introduce our new range of best in class washing machines that are equipped with thoughtfully designed features to cater to the unique needs of the modern Indian household. The UltimateCare range of washing machines and dryers aim to offer a complete fabric care solution and we are confident that the insightful features and elegant Scandinavian design will appeal to consumers.”

Key Features

UltraMix

To address a significant consumer pain point, UltraMix technology ensures that detergents and softeners are thoroughly dissolved and activated before it enters the drum. Resulting in shorter cycle times, gentler fabric care and preventing detergent stains.

HygenicCare

The HygienicCare option finishes the wash cycle with a soft spray of vapour to remove up to 99.9% of allergens and germs. HygienicCare produces vapour at just 40ºC, so it is gentler on your fabrics, whilst also saving energy.

Woolmark Blue

With low temperatures and extremely slow spin rates, the special wool cycle is as gentle on woolens as hand washing, according to Woolmark certification. You can wash your most precious woolen garments, even when the label says “hand-wash only”.

EcoInverter Motor

When compared to conventional models, the Eco Inverter motor uses up to 50% less energy* while still providing quiet, reliable performance.

UltimateCare also comes with additional intuitive features such as Fast Flexible Cycle in which you can choose from a time range which suits your schedule. Example: 15 cycle delivers an efficient, 15-minute wash suitable for a small amount of clothes or a single item. It is also equipped with an AddClothes feature that allows users to pause the wash to add forgotten items. The wash to dry program keeps clothes away from polluted outdoor air to ensure freshness after drying.

Availability

The UltimateCare 300 & 500 range is available across major retail stores and on Amazon.in