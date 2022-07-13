Electrolux enters the Indian consumer durable market

Ads

Electrolux, a leading global appliance company that has shaped

living for the better for more than 100 years, announced today, the launch of their first experience center in India. This launch signals the company’s entry into the Indian consumer durables market, via an omnichannel retail approach.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront a greater demand for products and solutions that promote health, hygiene, and sustainable practices. As the focus deepens on in-home appliances alongside growing household incomes, the consumer durables industry is expected to witness sustained growth over the next few years. Electrolux will introduce a complete range of solutions for refrigeration, fabric care (washers & dryers), air purification and conditioning, dishwashing, cooking, and vacuum cleaner in a phased manner starting from July through to October 2022.

Commenting on the launch Sudhir Patil, Commercial Director, Electrolux India said – “India is an ever-evolving market. This launch is the first step towards Electrolux’s aggressive business plans in the country. Being a consumer-centric brand, Electrolux delivers quality solutions to meet their needs. I am optimistic about the sustainable and better living experience we will offer our customers.”

In an endeavor to shape living for the better, Electrolux has partnered with Planet Water Foundation, a non-profit organization that addresses global water poverty. With their initiative in Maharashtra, Electrolux and Planet Water will ensure that 3600 children and community members are provided with access to clean and safe drinking water alongside hygiene education programs in India.

Ads

With a focus on sustainability, some of the notable sustainability initiatives undertaken by Electrolux globally include:

A global company’s goal to become climate neutral throughout its value chain by 2050.

Continue to reduce the company’s environmental footprint by shifting to renewables and optimizing the use of energy and other resources throughout its operations.

The rollout of Electrolux’s Zero Waste to Landfill program helped to recycle or reuse over 97% of waste across all its manufacturing sites as it works toward climate-neutral operations.

Currently, air conditioners are being produced in India through an OEM partner and the remaining products will be imported from the company’s production facilities in Poland, Italy, Germany and Thailand.