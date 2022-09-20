Electrolux and planet water foundation expand partnership into india, to bring clean water access

Electrolux, a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years, and Planet Water Foundation, a nonprofit organization that addresses water poverty, have announced an expansion of their global partnership to provide access to clean, safe drinking water in India.

The two organizations’ partnership began in 2019 and has seen Planet Water and volunteers from Electrolux build and deploy community-based water filtration systems in Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, to date.

The expansion of the partnership into India in August, saw the deployment of two Planet Water AquaTower systems in elementary schools in Shahapur, Thane, Maharashtra.

Both systems were deployed by volunteers from Electrolux India and are capable of producing 1,000 liters of clean, safe drinking water per hour, enough to meet the drinking water requirements of up to 3,600 people.

The Electrolux volunteers also helped facilitate the teaching of Planet Water’s hygiene education program which is designed to help spread knowledge on healthy hygiene habits to teachers, students, and surrounding community members.

Speaking on this activation, Sudhir Patil, Commercial Director, Electrolux India said “There is a sense of fulfilment and delight to know that we have positively impacted these communities in Thane. Electrolux’s passion to shape living for the better finds synergy in Planet Water’s goal to abolish global water poverty one community at a time.”

“We are very pleased to extend our partnership with Electrolux into India” said Mark Steele, CEO & Founder of Planet Water Foundation. “Access to clean, safe drinking water continues to be a challenge for many communities in India and through corporate partnerships such as ours with Electrolux, we are able to help address some of these challenges.”