The first-ever Chromecast device was released in 2013, and it has gained quite a big user base over its lifetime. It was initially designed by Google to ‘broadcast’ a video from your mobile device into a larger screen, typically a high-definition TV, hence the name. However, due to recent changes, users tend to come up with ingenious ways to use Chromecast.

So, if you haven’t used this device in the past few years, chances are you don’t know everything Chromecast can do, but that’s why you’re here. Read on to learn about the different ways you can use Google Chromecast.

Cast A Video to Your Monitor

Naturally, the first one in our list is the primary purpose of Chromecast—casting videos from a mobile device to a large monitor. Usually, if you want to play the same video you’re playing on your Android device to an HD television, you need to connect the two devices using Bluetooth.

Unfortunately, not every television has a Bluetooth function. If you’re suffering from this predicament, a Chromecast device will help.

The primary function of a Chromecast is to connect your mobile device (smartphones, tablets, etc.) to the television using HDMI and USB cables. The best part about this is that numerous websites have started to add a Chromecast button to their videos over the past few years, so it’s a lot easier to set up Google Chromecast now than before.

Share What You See in Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is yet another recent development in the tech industry, and it’s always quite amusing to see someone enjoying the wonders of the virtual world. However, it’s a lot better if you can see what they’re using behind their VR headsets, and Chromecast can help with that.

If your friend uses a Google Daydream View set or a Gear set, they can use Chromecast to cast what they see into the television or any screen for that matter.

Display Your Google Slides Presentations

Since the Google Cast function is built-in on Chrome, it’s possible to directly send images from your online presentation into a television or a laptop, as long as you’re using Google Slides.

This can be pretty handy since you can present the slides to your professor or coworkers if you have the presentation on your mobile device. Take note that the Chromecast device isn’t limited to videos. It’s also possible to cast photos into your television.

Exhibit Your Photos to A TV

If the previous method involves Google Slides, this one involves Google Photos. This is made possible because the Google Photos app has a Chromecast function. This function is available on Android and iOS mobile devices as well as computers. You can change the image displayed on the television by simply swiping in the Google Photos app.

Listen to Music Through The TV

Just like the Google Photos app, you can also see a Chromecast button on the Google Play Music app. So, aside from casting videos and images on a television, you can also play music with Chromecast. However, if you want to play your own music, you’ll need to pay for a subscription. Otherwise, you can only play music from the app.

Play Games with Chromecast

If you’re tired of enjoying games on a small screen, you might want to start using Chromecast from now on. With Doodlecast on your device, you can cast the game screen into your television while using your phone as the controller. You can do this on most Android and iOS devices.

Turn Your Phone into A Remote

Ever since you got a Chromecast, you’ve probably only been using it to play movies, but little did you know that it’s also possible to use Chromecast to turn a smartphone into a remote. You can play movies, navigate through the selection, and change the volume. The best part is that you can turn your phone into a universal remote as it bypasses your television’s input requirements.

Separate Audio and Video

You’ve probably been in a situation where you want to watch a movie from a large screen, but you don’t want to disturb others with loud music. If that’s the case, you can use Chromecast to send only the video to the television and keep the audio to your phone. You may, however, need to install the LocalCast application on your device to pull this off.

Wrapping Up

Chromecast is, without a doubt, a convenient device, especially now that people are already bored enough with the quarantine. It serves as a great way to spice things up, whether for watching movies, playing games, or simply listening to music. If what you’re seeking right now is entertainment, a Chromecast device might be the perfect companion right now.