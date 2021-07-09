Covid-19 has hit us hard and unexpectedly. No one could ever predict or imagine something like this to happen, but here we are, and a global pandemic is our today’s reality. This pandemic has changed everything in the way we used to live and taught us a number of vital lessons.

Now, when we start slowly recovering from the pandemic and its consequences, we all can’t wait to regain control over our lives. But, there is one logical question that bothers us all now – what is going to happen next?

While we are all hoping things will “get normal” again, after so much time, it’s clear that nothing is going to be the same when the pandemic is over. All these months of lockdown, social distancing, and other implications of Covid-19 have significantly changed what used to be a “normal” way of living.

The changes have affected all areas of our life. Yet, some of the biggest changes took place in the field of education, and we believe that many of these changes will be here to stay.

What will education look like in the post-Covid world? Let’s try to figure it out!

5 Trends for the Education in the Post-Pandemic World

If you are wondering what it is going to feel like to be a student in the post-pandemic world, one thing we can say for sure is that it’s not going to be anything like it used to be.

Here are the top five Covid trends that might stay after the pandemic is over:

1. More Attention to Mental Health

Being a student has always been stressful. Whether at school or college, students are exposed to a huge amount of challenges and stress. All the exams and homework, as well as other academic issues, made students look for their own ways to manage their workloads and reduce stress. And they found them. There is no secret that almost every modern student has a reliable essay writing service, like essay writing services, to which they can delegate their assignments. But, when Covid struck, it brought along even more stress and anxiety, which turned out to be too much for students to handle.

During the pandemic, school counselors and other specialists in the field of mental health were reporting a growing number of students experiencing issues. According to stats, 75% of students going through mental health issues receive support right at school. This urged education facilities to start paying more attention to such issues.

Now, experts predict that students’ mental health struggles will outlast the pandemic. Thus, we believe that a greater effort for addressing those struggles will be here to stay.

2. The Reform in Standardized Testing

There are many supporters of testing. And there are also many people who believe that high-stakes exams that attempt to assess all students’ knowledge and abilities against a single standard are just unfair. The disputes went on for years. But, now, we might be at the edge of reform.

During the pandemic and lockdown, many countries across the globe have agreed that conducting standardized testing in the Covid-19 scenery was unfair. Schools have postponed or even canceled exams. This drew more attention to the role of standardized testing and made many schools reconsider their policies concerning high-stakes exams. We believe this might be one more thing that will shape education in the post-Covid world.

3. Online Tools for Better Learning Experience

In today’s world, we have plenty of tools that can simplify the learning process and even make it more productive and engaging than ever. Although this has long been known, the majority of education facilities still haven’t adopted technology for the classroom. Not until Covid-19 struck.

The pandemic and remote education have made us start looking for online tools that could make learning experiences better. We found them, integrated these tools into our classrooms, and saw the benefits. This is one more trend that has the potential to stay with us in the long-term perspective.

4. Proactive Communication

One more positive change that took place because of the pandemic is the modification of the way students, teachers, and parents are interacting with each other. Remote learning forced schools and teachers to start listening more closely to both student and parent voices.

What exactly has changed? Not being able to see their students in person, teachers had to get more proactive about communicating with the class and families. They also had to start paying more attention to the ways students are affected by their home lives. This eventually led to a tighter bond between families, students, and schools. And, this is most certainly a positive change that we expect to stay.

5. Learning Continuity Through Technology

Finally, the most notable change we experienced during the pandemic was remote learning. Though this experience was rather frustrating and challenging at first, it helped us realize the benefits and opportunities of online education.

Of course, it’s unlikely that all schools and colleges across the globe will switch to the online form of education. However, we do expect this trend to stay to help us ensure learning continuity under any circumstances and make education more accessible.

To Sum Up

So, these are some of the changes that might stick around in the future. Some of them might take root, and others might fade away over time. But, one thing we can say for sure – education is about to change soon!