Easy Ways to Test Your Website Localization

Digital transformation of businesses and broad internet broadband access created a global enterprise environment. Therefore, moving to other markets is an essential step for any international company, and one cog in this effort is producing localized content adopted to the target audience. Localization is a process where an application designed for the home market is redesigned and changed to fit the voice and needs of the foreign market. The process involves numerous changes and extensive testing of the final product.

Testing the localized content

If we start from the end, once you’ve localized the website, you should access it as if you were there. The easiest way to load the website locally is by using a proxy extension or VPN network. In addition, you can use proxies or VPNs to geo-target your localized websites around the globe.

Datacenter proxies are fast and reliable and offer IP addresses in most countries. Moreover, you can access geo-restricted content without those restrictions. On this site, you can check the best data center proxies. Aside from load tests, you can use these services for market research.

Avoid free proxy servers when conducting serious business testing. They offer unreliable and slow service, and their IPS are often blocked. Free proxies are also oversaturated with advertisements, and there is malware on some servers.

What do you need to change in localization?

Web application or website localization calls for numerous changes. Therefore, you must watch simple things like date and time formats, different currencies, to changes in colour schemes and icons. Sometimes, company slogans or graphics solutions might be sensitive or have different meanings in other cultures.

To enable easier localization, you can use Internationalization, a process of designing a product that can easily convert into any culture or region. Internationalization prepares for easier localization, and localization is the adaptation of a website to meet linguistic, cultural, and other regional specifics.

How does the localization process look like

Before your team starts with localization, the website goes through a series of pre-localization testing to ensure all documentation and data are up to date and functional. The next step is the evaluation of local market needs. It would help if you understood the local culture, needs, financial customs, and language differences. Researching cultural differences is essential for localization efforts.

When you test a localized website, check whether the site has reasonable image quality. In addition, the layout must be aligned with the source website, and line breaks must be correct.

Other tests you must run

The content and design must be localized, but functionality regardless of the brand voice is pivotal for localization effort. All website elements must adhere to local standards, and format separators and font support should be as expected from the local users.

The primary goal of regional testing is to ensure the website is region-specific. You should add a checklist to regional testing. The date and time format, phone numbers, and other service information should be aligned with the local presentation. The same applies to the colours and the brand message transferred from the website to the target audience. The website must have licences and other permits.

Testing the linguistic component is time-consuming but extremely important. You wouldn’t want to give the impression Google Translate made the localization effort. On the other hand, the accuracy of translation is essential, and you should check every screen, topic, help, and other parts of the site.

You should check for typos and consistency of the company voice on different levels. Checking the user interface is not limited to localization effort, but it’s part of testing nevertheless.

Testing locally

There are different approaches to localization testing. The final go on the website can go to the recruited testers from the area whoever is in the test group. It is essential to test the user experience and adapt the localized website based on the feedback.

Small and medium companies don’t always have the resources to go into detailed research with local users. A great alternative is the datacenter proxy server. You can test a localized website as though you’re on the target market with the best data center proxies. They have reliable Ips hosted on servers In data centers, and an additional benefit is an unlimited bandwidth and speed.

After testing the localized website, you can use the datacenter proxies for extensive market research. Acting as a local in search queries will be harder on the marketeer than on the proxy server.

Bottom line

Business expansion demands website localization to reach the hearts of customers. Therefore, you should test everything on localized sites from translation, UI features, and brand voice integration in websites adapted to local needs.

There are numerous tools for localization and internationalization testing. Still, one of the essential is proxy servers that can virtually transport you to any country, thus enabling you an easier overview of the localized website.