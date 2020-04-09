EasePDF – Effectively convert PDF to PPT online

PPT is the presentation software that is used for creating and viewing slide shows. A PPT presentation can contain pictures, graphs, texts and other media files, allowing users to customize its content. It is popularly used in our daily life because of its wide variety of functions. For example, teachers can add some interesting images to their PPT with a view to livening up the classroom atmosphere. Or it can be used as a speech for a meeting, making audiences quickly grasp the point of the speech. However, PDF cannot have the functions mentioned above, so users would like to convert their PDF to PPT files.

Now I strongly recommend EasePDF for you. This is the best Online Converter for free, where there are more than 20 tools, fulfilling most of your wishes. Of course, you can effectively convert your PDF to PPT files here.

Great features of converting PDF to PPT with EasePDF

Keep content intact

Your PDF file will completely transform into a PowerPoint presentation document, which means the format of fonts, pictures and links will remain intact.

High-quality output

It’s not so easy to convert PDF to PPT perfectly. However, the converted PPT is in high quality with the help of Solid Documents, the company which offers the best technique for conversion.

How to convert PDF to PPT?

Now let’s read the process of converting PDF to PPT. It can work well on Mac, Windows, Linux and mobile phones.

Step 1. Navigate to EasePDF, find the PDF Converter or All PDF Tools icon on the top right corner and then head into PDF to PPT.

Step 2. Now you can upload your PDF files that EasePDF supports to the server. Ways to upload your PDF files are as followings:

Click the Add File(s) button to select the targeted PDF files from your computer. Upload the PDF files by dropping them into the loading area. Import the PDF files from your cloud account, like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive. If you only have URL addresses of the PDF files, you can copy and paste the links after you click on the URL icon.

Step 3. Wait seconds for the uploading and processing of your PDF files after adding. The amount of time you will take varies with the size of your original PDF files.

Step 4. Download the PDF files. Now you can save the files to your local computer or to your cloud account again. If you want to share the files, you can copy their URL links that EasePDF creates for you. Or you can share the links with others by email. Remember that the links are valid in 24 hours.

Note: If your network is unstable or not connected well, you can click on the “Start Over” button to have a try again.

Why select EasePDF?

100% free, safe and easy to use with multiple functions

Fast conversion speed and high-quality output

Permanent file deletion in 24 hours

No registration or limitations

Strong 256-bit SSL Encryption

Support cloud storage systems

Conclusion

EasePDF provides you with a user-friendly interface, which is simple for everyone to use. You can effectively convert PDF to PPT without registration on any device for free. What’s more, you don’t need to worry about safety as your uploaded files are protected by the encryption technology and will be permanently deleted by the server in 24 hours. I think you will have a different experience, once you use it. Now don’t hesitate and convert PDF to PPT using EasePDF.