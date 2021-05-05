Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of years, you’ve probably heard about the rise of CS:GO trade. CS:GO skin trading has quickly become a vast market, so big that it can almost be called an industry on its own.

There are new CS:GO trading sites sprouting from every corner of the internet, attracting millions of players to the CS:GO fold. CounterStrike has always been one of the most popular FPS games around, but it is now much more than just a game.

CS:GO is a new marketplace with unbelievably good trading opportunities. Some CS:GO skins reach incredible prices, ranging from a couple of hundreds to thousands of dollars per item. With all this in mind, let’s see what your options for earning money by selling CS:GO skins are these days.

One of the Best Game Item Markets

CS:GO has one of the best and biggest in-game item markets on the internet. Steam is the official market, created by Valve, for trading in-game items for various games, including CS:GO, bringing together millions of players from every corner of the planet.

Both members of the community and CS:GO players can choose to use all available options the Steam market provides to trade, sell or buy CS:GO skins – however, even though Steam is one of the best game item markets online, it isn’t without some limitations.

Aside from the fact that Steam allows trading at an expensive transaction fee, the biggest downside is that Steam allows you to sell your skins for a currency that you can only use on the Steam platform. In other words, you can sell your skins for real money on Steam.

Multiple Marketplaces

Fortunately, players have alternatives when it comes to selling their CS:GO skins. If you want to earn real money by selling in-game items, you should consider trying some of the best CS:GO trading sites around, like SkinCashier.

In fact, that’s the exact beauty of the CS:GO skins trade – there are multiple marketplaces to tap into. Sites like SkinCasher are user-friendly and secure, allowing CS:GO players to trade, sell or buy skins at the most affordable prices and transaction fees.

They also offer multiple payment options and secure transactions. If you want to sell your skins for real money or cryptocurrency, sites like SkinCashier are your best option.

Trading Skins

Trading skins is extremely easy. Many people participate in trading skins. Some are after the specific and rare items but don’t want to spend endless hours playing the game to get them for free. Others are collectors and take pride in having the best skins in the game.

Then, there are traders, people who trade skins like real professionals. They see CS:GO skins trading as an investment – an opportunity to earn good money without a lot of effort. The possibilities are endless.

How to Sell Skins

If you choose to sell skins on a third-party website like SkinCashier, here are the steps you need to follow:

Create an account on Steam and use it to sign in on a third-party website like SkinCashier.

Add your email and Steam Trade URL.

Select the skins you wish to sell.

Enter your payment details and choose a preferred payment method such as cryptocurrency, Payoneer, Paypal, Skrill, or Mastercard and Visa cards.

Confirm the trade by clicking the Accept button.

Receive your payment to your website balance.

Renting Skins

If you don’t want to bother with trading, selling, or buying skins, you can rent them. Some platforms allow others to use your skins in return for cash and vise versa. You can rent a skin by paying for it. If you decide to rent your skins, they remain yours, and you are free to withdraw them at any point.

These renting platforms usually provide three plans for users. A basic plan allows you to rent two skins simultaneously, with an unlimited amount of rent per month, while the God plan allows you to get the rarest and most expensive skins around. However, the God plan requires the security level needed.

How to Earn Skins

The best way to earn skins is to constantly play the game. While it may be time-consuming, playing the game allows you to get new skins for free. You can also buy, trade, or rent skins on appropriate websites and marketplaces.

Head over to either the official Steam market or third-party websites where you can trade and buy more skins. Alternatively, there is a clever way to earn skins called game idling. It refers to running CS:GO, and instead of playing the game, you minimize it.

If you spend enough time in the game, you’ll be rewarded with various trading cards that you can trade for skins on Steam. Game idling allows you to run multiple gaming sessions and minimize them simultaneously to increase your chances of earning trading cards.

Staying Ahead of the Curve

The best way to make sure you stay up to date with the latest news regarding top CS:GO skins is to constantly check the CS:GO release note blog. The blog is constantly updated with new information from official sources. Each time a new skin appears, or a new update has been dropped, you’ll know about it.

Conclusion

As you can see, it is possible to earn real money by selling CS:GO skins. However, it takes a bit of time, effort, and knowledge to get there. Fortunately, you can find all the information you need on both the official Steam market and top-rated third-party skin trading websites.