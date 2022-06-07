Dyson launches its unique Dirty Filter Campaign to help achieve healthy indoor air quality

The increase in respiratory health conditions and the rising concerns around air quality seem to have become a year-round issue for Indians. A recent Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health says that India is one of the worst affected countries when it comes to air pollution. In 93 per cent of India, the amount of pollution remains well above the WHO guidelines. The report also stated that in 2019, India had the largest estimated number of pollution-related deaths2.

Dyson understands that pollution is not seasonal but a 365-day problem in India. While people spend the great majority of their time indoors, it doesn’t guarantee safety from the outside potentially harmful pollutants. Staying inside may seem like we’re shutting pollution out, but in truth, we’re shutting it in.

Continuing with its efforts to help achieve healthy indoor quality, Dyson has launched a unique Dirty Filter campaign where Dyson is inviting its Air Purifier owners to replace their dirty filters free of cost (T&C apply*). The filters are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for limited period.

Commenting on indoor pollution, Dr. Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, said, “The potential risk to our health from poor indoor air quality is an inevitable and rising concern. According to the Dyson Global Dust Study 2022, 7 in 10 Indian homes have at least one dust-allergy sufferer. However, with proper knowledge and conscious efforts, we can mitigate the adverse effects it can have on our and our loved one’s health.”

To participate in this campaign, the owners need to do these steps: a) post their experience of using the Dyson Air Purifier along with a picture of their dirty filter; b) tag dyson_india on Instagram or @DysonIN on Facebook; c) WhatsApp the screenshot on +91 8800560658 along with the text ‘Dyson Filter’ to receive their new filter. For detailed terms and conditions*, please contact Dyson’s customer care at 1800-258-6688.

