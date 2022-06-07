Dyson launches its unique Dirty Filter Campaign to help achieve healthy indoor air quality

The increase in respiratory health conditions and the rising concerns around air quality seem to have become a year-round issue for Indians. A recent Lancet Commission on Pollution and Health says that India is one of the worst affected countries when it comes to air pollution. In 93 per cent of India, the amount of pollution remains well above the WHO guidelines. The report also stated that in 2019, India had the largest estimated number of pollution-related deaths2.
Dyson understands that pollution is not seasonal but a 365-day problem in India. While people spend the great majority of their time indoors, it doesn’t guarantee safety from the outside potentially harmful pollutants. Staying inside may seem like we’re shutting pollution out, but in truth, we’re shutting it in.
Continuing with its efforts to help achieve healthy indoor quality, Dyson has launched a unique Dirty Filter campaign where Dyson is inviting its Air Purifier owners to replace their dirty filters free of cost (T&C apply*). The filters are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for limited period.
Commenting on indoor pollution, Dr. Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, said, “The potential risk to our health from poor indoor air quality is an inevitable and rising concern. According to the Dyson Global Dust Study 2022, 7 in 10 Indian homes have at least one dust-allergy sufferer. However, with proper knowledge and conscious efforts, we can mitigate the adverse effects it can have on our and our loved one’s health.”
To participate in this campaign, the owners need to do these steps: a) post their experience of using the Dyson Air Purifier along with a picture of their dirty filter; b) tag dyson_india on Instagram or @DysonIN on Facebook; c) WhatsApp the screenshot on +91 8800560658 along with the text ‘Dyson Filter’ to receive their new filter. For detailed terms and conditions*, please contact Dyson’s customer care at 1800-258-6688.
Notes to editors
*Campaign T&C
- Models covered in the campaign – TP03, TP04, DP04, HP04, TP07, HP07, TP09, HP09, PH01
- Offer valid till stocks last
- Only 1 filter to be replaced per person
- Dyson reserves the right to modify/ remove this offer at any point of time at its discretion without prior information
- The offer is non-transferable or redeemable for cash
- The offer is subject to force majeure conditions
- In no event shall Dyson be liable for any losses or any incidental or consequential damages arising out of and in relation to the offer
- To the maximum extent permitted by law, the customer agrees to indemnify and hold Dyson harmless from and against any and all claims, damages, liabilities, costs and expenses (including legal costs on an indemnity basis) arising from the alleged or actual breach of these Terms and Conditions or otherwise related to the offer
- Any provision of the Offer Terms that is declared invalid or unenforceable by a court of competent jurisdiction shall be ineffective to the extent of such invalidity or unenforceability without invalidating or rendering unenforceable the remaining provisions hereof.
- Any disputes arising out of this Offer shall be governed by the laws of India and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of courts in Gurugram, Haryana only
- Participation in the Offer is voluntary and by participating in the Offer, the participant agrees to be bound by these Terms & Conditions
- The Offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer