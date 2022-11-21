Dyson Haircare Products for Wedding Season

Dyson has unveiled a new limited-edition Vinca Blue & Rosé colourway, launched exclusively for the 2022 wedding season. Available across the Supersonic™ hair dryer and Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler, these new machines have been pioneered by Dyson’s colours, materials and finishes engineers, who put great emphasis on using colour, materials and finishes with purpose.The new colourway is inspired by ceramic, a smooth and durable material used in industry to protect from extreme heat exposure and will be available in the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer and the Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler.

As the Dyson colour palette evolves, Hair Care continues to provide an experimental canvas for engineers. The new Dyson Supersonic Vinca Blue and Rosé is the outcome of the brand’s latest exploration of unique finishes. The new porcelain-like texture is the result of precision-applied satin paint topcoats. Dry to the touch, the end result was achieved through many rounds of experimentation – designed to evoke the silky-smooth finish of unglazed ceramic. Modern advanced ceramic was developed during the early days of space exploration and today it is extensively used in the aeronautical and medical fields due to its smooth, yet extremely durable, properties.

These heat protecting qualities also align with the Dyson SupersonicTM hair dryer and Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler intelligent heat control technology which prevents exposure to extreme heat while styling. Each of these machines has a glass bead thermistor which measures the temperature up to 40 times a second, limiting exposure to extreme heat damage while styling.

Dyson’s 2022 Vinca Blue & Rosé tools are available at Dyson Demo Stores and Dyson.in. Each machine is included as part of a gift set paired with a selection of accessories, including a Dyson-designed brush and comb. The Detangling Comb is engineered with wide, polished teeth to glide easily through wet and dry hair, detangling with minimal friction, while the large Paddle Brush features air-cushion suspension for scalp comfort and is designed for smoothing hair when blow-drying. In addition, one will receive a complimentary travel pouch with Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler and a presentation case with Dyson SupersonicTM hair dryer.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer

Engineered for different hair types, the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer is powerful and fast. The tool uses a fast but focused airflow, is engineered for balance in the hand, is quieter than others and intelligently controls the temperature to help protect hair from extreme heat damage.

Unlike traditional hair dryers, the Dyson SupersonicTM hair dryer measures air temperature over 40 times a second to regulate temperature output. Featuring Dyson’s intelligent heat control technology, the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer prevents extreme heat damage, to help protect hair’s shine.

The Dyson SupersonicTM hair dryer Vinca Blue & Rosé gift set is priced at Rs. 34,900 available at Dyson Demo Stores and Dyson.in.

Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler

Dyson recently unveiled its best-performing and most-efficient Airwrap yet – the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler. Dyson engineers challenged their own design to miniaturise and multiply the Coanda effect, pioneering a fully customisable styling tool to deliver a range of styles for different hair types, without extreme heat.

Next-generation styling barrels featuring a rotating cool tip, make achieving curls and waves faster and easier – with heat damage, to help maintain hair strength. Blending the results formerly achieved with two barrels into one attachment, now users can style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style. Re-engineered brush attachments deliver precision shaping with enhanced Coanda performance, alongside an all-new dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Combining two attachments in one, the Coanda smoothing dryer hides flyaways in a single pass, with no extreme heat and transforms into a powerful dryer with the flick of a switch. A Wide-tooth comb attachment, engineered for curly and coily hair, helps to add shape, volume, and length as it dries. Dyson’s comb teeth are designed with soft curved tips to glide through the hair, with no sharp edges to catch, pull or cause damage.

For the first time, the existing Dyson Airwrap styler owner can upgrade to these latest attachments, whilst retaining the original machine. This builds on the sustainable mindset adopted throughout the machine’s development – designing in a digital world reduces the reliance on physical prototyping, as a result drastically reducing the energy and materials used. Through this iterative process of trial and error, engineers have been able to miniaturise air vents to achieve a level of airflow velocity, pressure and control never seen before.

The Dyson Airwrap multi-stylerTM Vinca Blue & Rosé gift set is priced at Rs. 45,900 available at Dyson Demo Stores and Dyson.in.

At Dyson semo stores, you can book a styling appointment and try-before-you-buy.