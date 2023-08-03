Dyson announces Deepika Padukone as a Brand Ambassador for the Hair Care technologies

Dyson, the global technology company, has named Deepika Padukone as a Hair Care technologies brand ambassador. Through this partnership, Dyson aims to increase awareness around the importance of maintaining hair health, while continuing to drive relevance for Dyson’s technologically advanced styling tools.

Dyson has consistently invested in pioneering technology. Seven years ago, it revolutionised hair care with the launch of the Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer – a machine which uses fast, controlled airflow and intelligent heat control to dry hair quickly, whilst keeping hair strong and healthy. Since then, Dyson has developed a range of styling tools engineered to provide superior styles for all hair types, limiting exposure to extreme heat damage. The performance of Dyson styling tools stems from over a decade of research – from the hair’s structure to airflow dynamics – while understanding the effect of thermal, mechanical and chemical damage.

Ankit Jain, Managing Director, Dyson India said, “We are pleased to partner with Deepika Padukone. Combining cutting-edge engineering and forward-thinking design, Dyson Hair Care technologies have and will continue to revolutionize the way we care for and style our hair. Our association with Deepika will further amplify conversations on versatile, healthy everyday styling suited for all hair types.”

Dyson Hair Care Brand Ambassador Deepika Padukone on her association said, “I’ve always believed that a hairstyle can make or break a look. Dyson’s commitment to innovation and focus on delivering advanced technology for healthier hair styling has always resonated with me and I truly believe that this association will inspire people to achieve superior hair styles while also caring for the health of their hair.”

Renowned for pushing boundaries and embodying elegance and sophistication, Deepika is known for her expression of individuality that she embraces in her craft. She is also a strong believer in making skin and hair care routines simpler, joyful and effective with high-performance products backed by science. This aligns seamlessly with Dyson’s vision for redefining the hair styling experience with innovative engineering for every hair type, creating superior styles while avoiding heat damage.

Research sits at Dyson’s core

Dyson’s approach to styling is rooted in advanced science and technology. To expand and accelerate research and technology development across the beauty portfolio, Dyson announced plans to launch 20 new beauty products in the next four years along with a recently committed half a billion GBP. This investment will create new lab spaces to both sharpen Dyson’s understanding of global hair types and damage, while also supporting the continued diversification of Dyson’s beauty technology. With the aim to seamlessly marry the world of science and technology with health and beauty, Dyson has introduced solutions meant for all hair types. The Hair Care range which includes the Dyson Corrale™ straightener, Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer and Dyson Airwrap™ multi-styler, is the result of years of research and product development of Dyson hair engineers.

Across Dyson’s four Technology Campuses, 6,000 engineers and scientists have access to hundreds of laboratories. These spaces allow for rigorous testing of new ideas and technologies 24 hours a day.

Developing technology for all hair types remains a crucial focus for R&D teams at Dyson. To truly understand how all hair types behave, and continue to identify better, healthier ways to style, Dyson Engineers develop test rigs and employs state-of-the-art equipment. Machinery such as scanning electron microscopes, thermal cameras and airflow laser smoke machines help engineers better understand the impact of hair damage, global hair types and the effects of high-speed airflow.