Don’t Miss the Thrill of IPL finale, Enjoy the Stadium Like Experience with ViewSonic Monitors and Projectors

This IPL season was full of thrill and amusement. We saw intense competition as playoff contenders were decided only in the last match of the league stage. Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have qualified this season.

Keeping the excitement going, we can’t miss the face-off between the finest teams of the season. To cheer your favourite team and experience the last matches of the season, set your home with the latest editions of ViewSonic projectors and monitors. Build your own personal theatre and enjoy the thrill of every wicket, sixer, four and much more.

ViewSonic X1 and X2 LED Projector

As your favourite team is set to fight against each and lift this season’s trophy, bring home ViewSonic X1 and X2 LED Projectors giving you a new dimension to IPL screening experiences. Giving you a stadium-like view, these projectors are equipped with 3rd generation LED technology that delivers brighter visuals and vibrant colors with a lifespan of 30,000 hours. In addition, with its built-in Harman Kardon speaker, you can have an acoustic experience of every ball, making them a perfect screening of IPL matches.

Witness every ball seamlessly, as these projectors are embedded with advanced features and technology, eliminating the need for frequent lamp replacement and hazardous mercury, delivering high-resolution visuals with 3,100 LED Lumens of brightness. Moreover, with easy Bluetooth connectivity and Wi-Fi connection, you can stream your favourite match seamlessly throughout the season.

Both projectors are the perfect addition to IPL screening experiences, offering advanced features and technology, brighter visuals, vibrant colors, and an enhanced audio experience.

ViewSonic X1- Smart LED home projector INR 1,99,000, available at Amazon for INR 1,18,047

ViewSonic X2- Smart LED home projector INR 2,25,000, available at Amazon for INR 1,43,517

ViewSonic VX3276-4K-MHD

Get a lag-free and exciting experience with 32 inches K entertainment monitor this IPL finale. The wide screen with a UHD resolution of (3840 X 2160) provides detailed, crisp, clear images, vivid colors and brightness. The monitor comes with dual integrated speakers, multiple viewing angles, hassle-free flexible connectivity with DiplayPort, mini DP and two HDMI ports so that you can assemble your own setup for the last IPL match of 2023. Additionally, the User-customized and pre-calibrated ViewMode will make every hits unforgettable.

Available on Amazon for INR 23,499

ViewSonic portable TD1655 full HD touch

TD1655 is the ideal device for a portable and light-weight mini-stadium experience on the go. The sturdiness and screen extension from laptops, tablets and phone feature of the monitor makes it a perfect partner for of the finale of IPL 2023. The display unit comes with a pivot-table display that supports various viewing angles for flexibility, and the single cable solution with USB Type C connectivity takes the entertainment leisure setup a notch higher.

Available on Amazon for INR 35,699

ViewSonic X2000L/B-4K Ultra Short Throw Smart Laser Projector

Giving you a wider experience of playoffs, bring home ViewSonic X2000L/B-4K projector, the ultimate entertainment solution for IPL lovers. It is designed to provide the ultimate IPL viewing experience with your close friends and family in the comfort of own homes.

Watch your favourite team on this latest projector which offers a true 4K HDR immersive visual experience with 2nd generation laser phosphor technology that boasts a lifespan of 20,000 lamp-free hours. With an ultra-short throw ratio of 0.22, the projector can project a 100″ screen from just 23cm away, providing an incredible viewing experience of every minute detail of the match with vibrant colors and detailed images. Being a high-brightness home theatre projector, it gives you a wider and better view of each hit. ViewSonic has partnered with Harman Kardon to offer theatre-level audio supporting Dolby/DTS soundtracks. The projector can also function as a Bluetooth sound bar.