One of the essential components of your day trading setup is your computer. Day trading is difficult enough as it is; the last thing you need is for your technology to slow you down. While you may trade from your iPhone or laptop, real day trading usually necessitates a powerful computer with many displays. The first thing you should think about is your trading PC. This can be a desktop computer or a laptop, depending on your preferences. PCs offer more flexibility and improvements, but laptops can also have impressive specs.

Picking the Right Processors

Decent desktop trading platforms must be capable of quickly processing a massive volume of data. When conducting lightning-fast transactions when every second (or fewer) counts, you may need to have numerous windows open simultaneously, each streaming a tremendous quantity of real-time data.

The ability of your computer to interpret all this data is determined by its central processing unit or CPU. The performance of your CPU, or clock speed, is measured in gigahertz, or GHz, and indicates how rapidly it can do tasks. Some CPUs have many cores, which allow them to conduct different tasks independently, significantly outperforming single-core day trading systems.

For day trading, you should go for a quad-core processor with a clock speed of at least 2.8 GHz; however, 3.3 GHz or higher is preferable. This is one of our favourite Intel CPUs for day trading, but other, more pricey options are available.

Hard Drives

Hard drives are also another spot where you may improve the efficiency of your day trading computer thanks to the recent development of solid-state drives or SSDs. Data is kept on hard drives in your computer. While a conventional hard drive will provide more than adequate data storage for day trading, an SSD offers greater overall performance and considerably faster start-up times, which can save your life in the instance of an unintentional shutdown.

RAM

RAM, or random-access memory, is your computer’s short-term memory, allowing it to run many tasks simultaneously. Obviously, you’ll want your day trading computer’s RAM to be on the higher end. The amount of memory on a computer is measured in gigabytes or GB. It is suggested that your day trading PC have at least 8 GB of RAM; however, 16 GB is optimal.

Graphics Cards

A sound graphics card for your day trading PC is determined by the number of monitors you use simultaneously. While someday traders get by with just one or a few monitors, each with several windows or split screens, most successful day traders eventually move to a high number of displays to successfully watch more stocks at once. GPU, or graphics processing memory, is used by your graphic card. A graphic card with at least 2 GB of GPU should be installed on your day trading machine.

The Monitors

The amount of displays you’ll need for your day trading PC is a personal decision you’ll make based on your own individual perspective of what works best for you. You can choose from a wide range of wall mounts and table mounts to have your displays set up just the way you want them.

However, the resolution of your display is something that you should consider. The quality and clarity of any visuals displayed are determined by the monitor’s resolution. You want crisp, high-quality visuals on your day trading PCs’ displays so you can swiftly process the large amounts of real-time data on them.

Your day trading computer monitors should have a resolution of 1080p, which will provide you with some of the finest visuals possible on a retail monitor. Fortunately, high-quality displays are often inexpensive, so getting the optimal display setup for your day trading techniques won’t break the budget. You’ll be fine if you use HDMI-enabled monitors that can be wall-mounted. For our needs, they’re all the same.

The USB to HDMI Adapters

You should constantly consider how to run several external displays from a laptop. They make use of Diamond USB to HDMI converters. Each one costs around $50. They’re available on Amazon and NewEgg. They increase the price of each monitor, but it only makes things easier for them. Video card connectors are required to run external monitors on either a laptop or a desktop computer. The USB type adapters are simple to use. We utilize a basic USB Port Hub to connect to 10 USB devices because most laptops don’t have 8 USB ports. You’ll just need one of these, which costs around $15.00.

The Monitor Racks

Some individuals may not give it much thought, yet it is quite important. Many of the less expensive monitor racks consist of two large arms that can hold six monitors, three on each arm. The difficulty is that these arms are usually a little bent, which means they can be up to 6 feet long from end to end.

Some people find it difficult to utilize because their monitors are spread out over 6 feet. They prefer to angle their screens towards the center, so that they are surrounded by them.

This implies you’ll want to look for a monitor rack with ELBOWS! The elbows let you direct the monitors to your left and right. This is something we strongly suggest. We ultimately suggest purchasing the conventional version and replacing it with an elbow-style rack.

Conclusion

Because gaming PCs share many of the requirements that constitute a successful day trading computer, putting together a high-quality system should be inexpensive and straightforward.

Take your time browsing around, and keep in mind that buying your day trading computer in its component bits and putting it together yourself or paying a local computer professional to do it for you can save you big bucks.

If you want to buy a pre-built computer and have the funds, Falcon Trading Computers is a great place to start.