We saw many new things in the last ten years. Apart from online betting, there is one industry that exploded, and that’s eSports. If you are a gamer and you’ve followed eSports since their humble beginnings, you know that things are way better now than they were a few years ago.

Apart from the fact that there are loads of tournaments, some of the world’s biggest companies also started to sponsor different teams and players. As a result, some of the leading eSports titles such as Dota 2, have tournaments that can reach over $40,000,000.

However, apart from the traditional eSports, which are basically computer games, we also have access to a few mobile games that have also turned into eSports. Although it might seem strange to watch people playing on their phones inside a stadium, this is slowly but steadily becoming more and more popular, especially in some Asian countries. The question is, do mobile eSports have a place in online betting?

The short answer is yes

Similar to any eSport, the mobile ones are also packed with actions, which means that there are tons of betting opportunities. Nonetheless, it seems like most of the gambling operators still haven’t decided to include them in their bonus portfolio, but this is prone to change in the near future.

How can we prepare ourselves for mobile eSports betting?

Similar to everything new that we pick up, we need to know how it works. Thus, the first thing that we have to do is to learn each game and its specifics. The easiest way to do that is to download the game on our phone and tablet and spend some time playing. Nonetheless, there are various websites where you can watch live streams as well, so don’t worry.

Once you learn how the game works, you need to read a little bit more information about the teams and players. This will usually take more time, especially if you don’t have any previous eSports experience. Nonetheless, it’s something that you need to do if you want to become a successful bettor.

Lastly, you need to take a look at the different markets and choose something you like. We are likely going to see the same markets as the ones for regular eSports, but there could be some specifics.

Mobile eSports are fantastic, and we can’t want to see more online bookies add them to their selection of sports.