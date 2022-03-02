The Realme sub-brand Dizo has announced the launch of a new smartwatch in India, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports. True to the company strategy, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports comes loaded with a host of features while still being competitively priced. At Rs. 2,499, the smartwatch comes with a squarish 1.69-inch touch screen display having 600 nits of brightness and a high refresh rate. Power comes from a 260 mAh battery which the company says will last 10 days. The smartwatch comes with a host of health features besides also supporting several sports modes as well. Also, with a 5ATM water-resistance rating, the smartwatch can withstand exposure to water and sweat.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports price, availability, and color options

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports has been priced at Rs. 2,499 though the company is offering the wearable at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999. The smartwatch will go on sale from March 8 onwards via Flipkart and will come in shades of Classic Black, Silver Grey, Dark Green, Passion Red, Ocean Blue, and Golden Pink.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports Specifications

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports smartwatch with its high refresh rate allows for smooth operations. The 1.69-inch display with its 600 nits of brightness ensures easy readability even in bright sunlight. The display can be brought to life with the over 150 watch faces the company is offering with the smartwatch. It is compatible with both Android and iOS and the health and sports metrics can be accessed and managed via the app on either platform. For power, there is the 260 mAh battery onboard that Dizo said will allow for 10 days of usage.

Overall, it is 110 indoor and outdoor activities that the Dizo Watch 2 Sports supports. These include walking, cycling, gymnastics, elliptical, yoga, climbing, hockey, football, horse riding, high/ long jump, Tai Chi, martial arts, and trampoline, among others. Health tracking features it supports include a SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, a 24×7 heart rate monitor, and a sleep tracker. Plus, there are sedentary and water reminders as well while there also is a feature that lets female users to keep track of their menstruation cycles.

Further, at 41.5 grams, the Dizo Watch 2 Sports is also 20 percent lighter compared to the Dizo Watch 2 that the company had launched earlier. Then there also is the 22mm detachable silicone wrist strap that the smartwatch comes bundled with.