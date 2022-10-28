Diwali Dhamaka at Ather Energy, delivers 250 units of the 450X in Bangalore, capturing a 22% market share in the state

Ather Energy, India’s leading manufacturer of electric scooters, celebrated Diwali with its consumers in Bangalore by delivering 250 units of its flagship scooter, the Ather 450X. This has been the largest single day delivery number for Ather Energy till date across all markets in India. The event was organised in collaboration with Ather’s retail partner BIA Ventures at Gopalan Mall, Bannerghatta Road.

Ather Energy has grown phenomenally in 2022, with an 121% Y-o-Y growth (April-September) in the number of active Ather scooters on-road. The company registered a 67% growth in CY Q3 vs Q2 2022 in Karnataka. In September 2022, Ather delivered 2006 units in the state, registering a year-on-year growth of 197%. The best-ever monthly sales in the region helped the company capture a 22% market share in the state in September 2022. The company delivered over 10,000 units in the state in CY 2022 with the city of Bangalore contributing to 2/3rd of the state’s volume.

Ather Energy has continued to invest strategically in creating a favourable ecosystem for EVs in the state. To cater to the rising demand, the company plans to open new ECs in the city and the state in the coming months. Earlier this year, Ather Energy also signed an MoU with the Government of Karnataka to establish 1000 fast-charging stations for electric two-wheelers across the state. The company has also installed 80+ charging grids across the state to alleviate range and charging anxiety.