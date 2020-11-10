It’s the festive season and Diwali is right around the corner. All the major e-commerce platforms along with the offline market is gearing up for the sales. The situation outside is not that great and we wouldn’t really recommend going out.

So, if you’re planning to sit inside and munch on the sweets, here’s a guide we have put together that should come in handy. Every other online platform is offering some great discount, so why not take advantage of this.

JBL TUNE 125TWS

These are the newest TWS from the brand that is lightweight and comfortable. They boast good battery life and built for any extreme environments. The last years’ TUNE 100 were a popular offering and the updated TUNE 125 should fit the shoes easily.

JBL TUNE 125TWS: ₹ 7,499

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i

These are the budget-friendly TWS earbuds from Huawei that come with ANC. With its 10 mm large dynamic drivers it delivers powerful bass, giving audiences a ‘True Noise Cancellation, True Wireless Stereo’ listening experience. The earbuds design gives it a premium look. They come with 4 silicone tips in different sizes for comfort and a secure fit. The Freebuds 3i also gives a playback of up to 3.5 hours and carry an IPX4 water-resistant rating.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i: ₹ 6,999

HUAWEI Band 4

The Huawei Band 4 features a built-in USB plug that helps to charge the device without requiring a specific cable or charger. The fitness tracker is powered by a 91 mAh battery which promises up to 9 days of power on a single charge. Unlike other fitness bands available in the market, the band 4 has a 24/7 Continuous Heart Rate Monitor and its scientific sleep mode detector can identify 6 most common sleep-related issues, providing over 200 potential solutions and suggestions, designed to help you sleep better.

Huawei Band 4: ₹ 1,799

JBL LIVE 650BT NC

For the music lovers everywhere, nothing beats a great pair of Noise Cancelling Headphones to cut out the noise and elevate the day. Equipped with powerful 40mm drivers, JBL LIVE650BTNC headphones deliver JBL Signature Sound punctuated with enhanced bass so every track on every playlist pops.

JBL LIVE 650BT NC: ₹ 10,490

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e comes with a spectacular design, inspiring an active lifestyle. The watch comes with a massive battery life of two weeks. There is also an important health parameter measuring application – the SpO2 feature available. With this feature, users can monitor the oxygen levels in blood easily. HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e boasts of a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display supporting a Retina-grade resolution. Since it is a fitness-oriented smartwatch, you get all the fitness tracking modes available here out of the box.

You can read our Huawei Watch GT 2e review here

Huawei Watch GT 2e: ₹ 11,990

TCL 4K UHD Smart Android TV P615

The budget Android Smart TV making to our list is the TCL 4K UHD Android TV P615. The TV delivers crystal clear sound, crisper dialogue, and great detail to make the entertainment you love even better. It is powered by Android and has a wide range of on-demand entertainment platforms, including Prime Video, Netflix, Hungama Play, Sony Liv, and ZEE 5, plus users can download more via the Google Play Store. On top of propelling imagery performance, audio quality draws the audience into stories and helps grow a connection to what’s on the screen. P615 also features Dolby Audio.

TCL 4K UHD Smart Android TV P615: ₹ 23,999 (Diwali special offer)

LG 43UK6780PTE UHD TV

LG has been at the forefront of making TVs and this new 43UK6780PTE is no different. It comes with an IPS 4K Display and 4K Cinema HDR with Dolby Vision, along with the DTS VIRTUAL: X technology, you’ll have a gripping TV-viewing experience. It also comes with convenience features, such as the Magic Remote, and Share and Control. This feature can reproduce over a billion rich colours with a finer gradation to offer precise and lifelike picture quality, and a wider viewing angle.

LG 43UK6780PTE UHD TV: ₹ 47,499

TCL 4K QLED C715

TCL 4K QLED C715 offers a stunning picture quality and aims to bring your viewing experience to the next level. It is powered with Quantum dot technology that produces three vibrant images, colour gamut, and brightness that will enhance your viewing quality. Dolby vision adds to its astronomical display and brings the extraordinary colour and contrast to the screen. It also comes with Dolby Atmos support and hands-free voice control.

TCL 4K QLED C715: ₹ 45,990

JBL Soundbar 5.1

JBL Soundbar 5.1 is the right choice for movie lovers with a shortage of space. It offers a seriously appealing prospect: totally wireless surround sound from a soundbar. The soundbar has two speakers that magnetically attach to either end of a central bar, meaning you can have a single unit, or you can disconnect the speakers, and put them behind your couch to create a truly wireless 5.1 surround sound system.

JBL Soundbar 5.1: ₹ 54,990