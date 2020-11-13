Diwali is upon us, while the festivals are not that enjoyable this year, perhaps we could spread some joy with our loved ones. while the pandemic is in full swing outside, it is advisable to stay at home and order online.

All the major e-commerce players are running all sorts of sales, and you will surely be able to score some excellent deals. In this guide, we cover all types of products thus offering something for everyone.

realme Buds Wireless Pro

realme recently launched the realme Buds Wireless Pro with active noise cancellation, which does not limit itself to music playback but is also applicable in calling. Available in the stunning colours of Party Yellow and Disco Green.

realme Buds Wireless Pro: ₹ 3,999

realme Buds Air Pro

The Buds Air Pro is equipped with realme’s customized S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip, which guarantees the strongest noise cancellation effect while consuming low power. With 10mm bass boost driver, dual-mic noise cancellation for a call with ENC noise cancelling algorithm, instant auto-connect & Google fast pair, 48.8g ultra-light body, the realme Buds Air Pro is available in the colours of Soul White and Rock Black.

realme Buds Air Pro: ₹ 4,999

Logitech G733

This Diwali indulges and revolutionizes the way of listening to music or immersive gaming without any interruption of wires. Logitech’s G733 is a headset that can be as expressive as you. G733 is wireless and designed for comfort. From reversible suspension straps to mic covers, G733 is ready to customize with a selection of colourful accessories. Mix and match. Flip and attach.

Logitech G733: ₹ 15,499

Oppo Enco W51

This comes from the house of Oppo and continues in the Enco series. The Enco W51 are the company’s first pair of Truly Wireless earbuds that come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). With 7mm bass boost driver, triple-mic noise cancellation for a call with ENC noise cancelling algorithm, instant auto-connect & Google fast pair, these are one of the best ANC TWS buds currently available in the market under 5k.

You can read our Oppo Enco W51 review here

Oppo Enco W51: ₹ 4,999

Syska Smart Rainbow LED strip

Decking your home up with sparkling lights is an integral part of the festival. Diwali should be accentuated with pomp and brightness, even if the manner of celebrations have significantly changed. If you are hunting for the latest innovative lights, look no further as we have the most attractive LED lights, called the Syska Smart Rainbow Strip Lights. These lights are offered under the smart lighting solution as they can be connected using Wi-Fi, and you can establish your desired festive lighting through your smartphone, tablet, and voice commands using Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, or with the assistant of the Syska Smart Home App.

Syska Smart Rainbow LED strip: ₹ 3,999

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

. From classic to temporary, every music genre is enhanced by the bespoke 7 mm dynamic drivers- thanks to its deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble. With the Active Noise Cancellation, you can switch off your surroundings and dive into that impactful song, important episode or impromptu call with the new Active Noise Cancellation feature. With its 7-hour battery life and up to 28 hours of battery with the charging case.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: ₹ 24,990

Canon EOS R5

Canon’s newly launched EOS R5 and EOS R6 are the ideal cameras to gift a photographer this season! With its industry-first features and 8k video recording capabilities, the EOS R5 is a luxury that every professional photographer should experience. The EOS R5 is perfect if your loved one has turned #InstaObsessed during the pandemic, with picture quality like never seen before.

Canon EOS R5: ₹ 3,39,995

Canon EOS R6

The EOS R6 was Born to Rule – all designed to give you optimum performance for low-light photography. Conquer the darkness with the EOS R6 and this camera is also suited to capture all your lively vlogs. Add one of these cameras to your shopping cart from the new EOS series which are innovative and boast of state-of-the-art.

Canon EOS R6: ₹ 2,15,995