A couple of days back we brought you a Festive guide geared towards consumer electronics. In this post, we cover the best deals available right now on your favourite smartphones.

If you’re looking for a new phone, this guide should come in handy to get the most out of the purchase. The smartphones added in the list are easily available both online and offline, so you could just order these from the comfort of your home considering the ongoing pandemic.

realme Narzo 20 Pro

The narzo 20 Pro provides seamless performance with 65W SuperDart Charge for an unparalleled charging experience that charges 100% of the massive 4500mAh battery in just 38 mins, making it the most powerful 65W charging smartphone in its segment. It comes packed with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display with a superb 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the latest MediaTek Helio G95 SoC does all the heavy lifting. The narzo 20 Pro also features the latest ultra-clear quad-camera set-up, comprising a 48MP main camera, an 8MP 119° ultra-wide angle, a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens.

realme Narzo 20 Pro: ₹ 14,999

realme X3 SuperZoom

realme’s latest 60X Zoom flagship, the realme X3 SuperZoom features a quad-camera set-up that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, along with an 8-megapixel telephoto periscope lens. The square-shaped periscope lens helps the phone in achieving 60x zoom. The smartphone also features OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) on the sensor which minimizes shake while taking zoomed-in photos.

realme X3 SuperZoom: ₹ 27,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro

The phone comes with the super-fast 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging capability that will give you an unlimited experience of clicking beautiful memories this festive season. Reno4 Pro offers additional power-saving solutions to ensure that you use your phone longer while worrying less and enjoy this festival season. The smartphone also comes with a 3D Borderless Sense Screen.

Oppo Reno4 Pro: ₹ 34,990

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition

Made exclusively for the occasion of Diwali, the device comes in an exciting gift box for the consumers along with a 10,000mAh OPPO power bank and a customized cover. the Diwali edition F17 Pro is inspired by the theme of Diwali and embodies a combination of gold, green and blue colours with a matte texture. Exclusively made for the Indian customers, the device features a premium design, an ultra-slim body and 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 to deliver a smooth and effortless experience.

Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition: ₹ 23,990

Vivo V20

Vivo announced this phone just last month. The Vivo V20 comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, the phone aims to provide a balanced experience. The highlighting feature of the phone is its camera array, you get a 64MP camera on the back along with two other sensors and a 44MP camera on the front for crisp selfies. The phone is available in a plethora of exciting colours.

Vivo V20: ₹ 24,999