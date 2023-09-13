iPhone 15 Pro Max
-
Chipset
Apple A17 Pro (3 nm)
-
RAM (GB)
8
-
Storage (GB)
256/512/1TB
-
Display
6.7inch, 2796x1290 pixels
-
Camera
48MP Triple
-
OS
iOS 17
-
Battery
4323mAh
Specs
General
|
Price (₹)
|
1,59,900, 1,79,900, 1,99,900
|
Variants
|
8/256 GB, 8/512 GB, 8/1 TB
|
Colour Options
|
Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium
Network & Connectivity
|
Supported Networks
|
2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|
Wi-Fi
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
|
Bluetooth
|
5.3
|
SIM Slot
|
Dual (nano+eSim)
|
Memory Card Slot
|
Not Available
|
USB Port
|
USB Type-C
|
NFC
|
|
GPS
|
GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
Build & Design
|
Dimensions [LxWxD]
|
159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm
|
Weight (grams)
|
221 g
|
Chassis/Frame
|
Titanium Alloy
|
Front Protection
|
Ceramic Shield
|
Back Material
|
Frosted Glass
Performance
|
Chipset
|
Apple A17 Pro (3 nm)
|
Processor
|
Hexa-core (2x + 4x)
|
GPU
|
Apple GPU (6-core graphics)
|
RAM
|
8 GB
|
RAM Type
|
LPDDR5x
|
Storage
|
128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
|
Storage Type
|
UFS 4.0
|
OS
|
iOS
|
UI
|
iOS 17
Display
|
Screen Size (Inches)
|
6.7 inch
|
Screen Type
|
OLED
|
Screen Resolution
|
2796x1290 Pixels
|
Refresh Rate
|
120 Hz
|
Aspect Ratio
|
19.5:9
|
Touch Sampling Rate
|
Unknown
|
Pixel Density (PPI)
|
460 PPI
Cameras
|
Rear Camera
|
Triple
|
Rear Camera Specs
|
48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS
12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF
TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth)
|
Rear Camera Features
|
Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), Video Recording 4K@60fps
|
Front Camera
|
Single
|
Front Camera Specs
|
12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6", PDAF, OIS
SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)
|
Front Camera Features
|
HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), Video Recording (4K@60fps)
Battery
|
Battery Capacity
|
4323mAh
|
Fast Charging
|
|
Charging Rate
|
20W
|
Wireless Charging
|
|
Reverse Charging
|
Extra Features
|
Fingerprint Sensor
|
Not Available
|
Face Unlock
|
|
Speakers
|
Stereo
|
3.5 mm Audio Jack
|
|
IR Blaster
|
|
FM Radio
|
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Electronic Compass
Disclaimer Note
