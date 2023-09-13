iPhone 15 Pro Max

Chipset Apple A17 Pro (3 nm)

RAM (GB) 8

Storage (GB) 256/512/1TB

Display 6.7inch, 2796x1290 pixels

Camera 48MP Triple

OS iOS 17

Battery 4323mAh

Specs General Price (₹) 1,59,900, 1,79,900, 1,99,900 Variants 8/256 GB, 8/512 GB, 8/1 TB Colour Options Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium Network & Connectivity Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3 SIM Slot Dual (nano+eSim) Memory Card Slot Not Available USB Port USB Type-C NFC GPS GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC Build & Design Dimensions [LxWxD] 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm Weight (grams) 221 g Chassis/Frame Titanium Alloy Front Protection Ceramic Shield Back Material Frosted Glass Performance Chipset Apple A17 Pro (3 nm) Processor Hexa-core (2x + 4x) GPU Apple GPU (6-core graphics) RAM 8 GB RAM Type LPDDR5x Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB Storage Type UFS 4.0 OS iOS UI iOS 17 Display Screen Size (Inches) 6.7 inch Screen Type OLED Screen Resolution 2796x1290 Pixels Refresh Rate 120 Hz Aspect Ratio 19.5:9 Touch Sampling Rate Unknown Pixel Density (PPI) 460 PPI Cameras Rear Camera Triple Rear Camera Specs 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28", 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS

12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF

TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth) Rear Camera Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR (photo/panorama), Video Recording 4K@60fps Front Camera Single Front Camera Specs 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6", PDAF, OIS

SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor) Front Camera Features HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), Video Recording (4K@60fps) Battery Battery Capacity 4323mAh Fast Charging Charging Rate 20W Wireless Charging Reverse Charging Extra Features Fingerprint Sensor Not Available Face Unlock Speakers Stereo 3.5 mm Audio Jack IR Blaster FM Radio Sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Electronic Compass

